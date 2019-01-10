Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Petrobras Starts Prequalification Stage for Fafens Lease Bidding

01/10/2019 | 06:44am EST

Rio de Janeiro, January 10th, 2019 - Petróleo Brasileiro SA - Petrobras, following the Press Release of 10/30/2018, announces that it is initiating the leasing process of the fertilizer plants located in Sergipe (Fafen-SE) and in Bahia (Fafen-BA).

Therefore, the company starts today the prequalification process, in order to qualify companies that wish to participate in future biddings for the leasing of plants, including the ammonia and urea maritime terminals in the Port of Aratu (BA).

The transfer of the operation depends on the existence of qualified parties in the stage of prequalification and the execution of the bidding process, still subject to the approval of the Petrobras Executive Board. The process will follow the rites and acts of Federal Law 13303/2016 (State-owned enterprises Law).

Information on the prequalification stage for the bidding is available on the Petrobras website (http://www.petrobras.com.br/pt/canais-de-negocios).

About the Units

Fafen-BA is a nitrogen fertilizer unit with a total urea production capacity of 1,300 t/day. It also markets ammonia, carbon dioxide and automotive liquid reducing agent (Arla 32).

Fafen-SE is a nitrogen fertilizer unit with a total urea production capacity of 1,800 t/day. It also markets ammonia, carbon dioxide and ammonium sulfate (also used as fertilizer).

The ammonia and urea marine terminals at the Port of Aratu are port units with storage and loading capacity of 20,000/t of ammonia and 30,000/t of urea.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 11:43:00 UTC
