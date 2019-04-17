Log in
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Petrobras adjusts diesel price

04/17/2019 | 07:23pm EDT

Rio de Janeiro, April 17, 2019 - A Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that it has decided to increase the diesel price by R$ 0.10/liter, which implies a minimum variation of 4.518% and a maximum of 5.147% in its 35 points of sale in Brazil. This increase will be effective as of tomorrow, 04/18/19.

The price established by Petrobras represents, on average, 54% of the diesel price at service stations. The average diesel price to consumers in Brazil is 13% lower than the global average, with 105 countries with prices higher than ours, according to globalfuelprices.com.

The adjustment took into account the protection mechanisms, through the financial derivatives, and the variations of the other items that make up the Import Parity Price (PPI), especially the recent reduction of maritime freight.

Petrobras reaffirms the strict observance of the alignment of its prices with international parity.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 23:22:02 UTC
