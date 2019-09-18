Log in
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Petrobras announces CARF's favorable decision regarding the deductibility of production development expenses for IRPJ and CSLL calculation purposes

09/18/2019 | 09:32pm EDT

Petrobras announces CARF's favorable decision regarding the deductibility of production development expenses for IRPJ and CSLL calculation purposes

Rio de Janeiro, September 18, 2019 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that today the Administrative Board of Tax Appeals (CARF) issued a favorable decision on a tax administrative process regarding the moment of the deduction of expenses incurred by Petrobras with oil and gas production development, for purposes of Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ) and the Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL) calculation, in the years of 2012 and 2013, in the approximate amount of R$ 16.4 billion.

The company emphasizes that this contingency´s expectation current classification is remote loss and, therefore, information about this proceeding is not presented in the company's financial statements. Today's decision does not change this classification.

www.petrobras.com.br/ri

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. República do Chile, 65 - 1002 - 20031-912 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 01:31:02 UTC
