Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Petrobras closes sale of distribution in Paraguay

0
03/08/2019 | 08:05pm EST

Rio de Janeiro, March 8, 2019 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the release of 06/27/2018, informs that it completed today, through its subsidiary Petrobras International Braspetro B.V. (PIB BV), the sale of 100% of its equity interest in the companies Petrobras Paraguay Distribución Limited (PPDL UK), Petrobras Paraguay Operaciones y Logística SRL (PPOL) and Petrobras Paraguay Gas SRL (PPG) to the Copetrol Group, through its subsidiary Paraguay Energy.

The transaction was concluded with the payment of US$ 331.5 million by Paraguay Energy to PIB BV, after fulfilling all precedent conditions, in addition to US$ 49.3 million which had already been paid upon signing of the agreement, resulting in a cash inflow of US$ 380.8 million.

The companies sold operate in Paraguay in the distribution and sale of fuels, LPG, lubricants and other special products, through a network of 201 service stations, as well as a proprietary storage terminal and operations at three airports.

The agreement also provides for the licensing for the exclusive use of the Petrobras brand by the company Nextar (successor of Petrobras Paraguay Operaciones y Logística SRL), in service stations in that country, for an initial period of five years.

This project contributes to improving the company's capital allocation, thereby increasing value generation.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2019 01:04:07 UTC
