Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Petrobras receives R$ 425 million as a result of leniency agreements and repatriations

Petrobras reports that it received this week R$ 425 million as a result of leniency agreements and repatriations carried out by the Federal Prosecutor's Office. Thus, the total amount of funds returned to the company as a result of cooperation, leniency agreements and repatriation exceeds R$ 4 billion.

Such return involves: (i) R$ 313 million, related to the payment of the first installment of the Technip and Flexibras leniency agreement entered into with the Federal Prosecutor's Office, the Government Accountability Office and the Federal Attorney General; (ii) R$ 45 million, due to an installment of the leniency agreement between Camargo Correa and the Federal Prosecutor's Office; and (iii) R$ 67 million from individuals involved in acts of corruption discovered in Operation Car Wash.

Additionally, the agreement with Technip and Flexibras also provides for two additional payments to Petrobras, in 2020 and 2021, each in the amount of R$ 253 million, which will be accounted for upon their actual receipt.

Petrobras reaffirms its commitment to take applicable actions, seeking the appropriate compensation for damages resulting from unlawful acts committed.