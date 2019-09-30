Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Petrobras signs agreement to exit the natural gas distribution segment in Uruguay

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 11:33pm EDT

Petrobras signs agreement to exit the natural gas distribution segment in Uruguay

-

Rio de Janeiro, September 30, 2019 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that the company and its subsidiary Petrobras Uruguay Sociedad Anónima de Inversiones S.A. (PUSAI) and the State of Uruguay have concluded the devolution of the concessions through the transfer of the shares held by PUSAI in the companies Distribuidora de Gas de Montevideo S.A. and Conecta S.A. to the Uruguayan State. The transaction was taken through an agreement, in accordance with the negotiations between the President of Uruguay, Tabaré Vázquez, and Petrobras CEO, Roberto Castello Branco, as disclosed on July 16, 2019.

www.petrobras.com.br/ri

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. República do Chile, 65 - 1002 - 20031-912 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 03:32:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
09/30PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Petrobras signs contracts for sale of onshore fi..
PU
09/30PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Petrobras signs agreement to exit the natural ga..
PU
09/30PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Petrobras releases teaser for sale of E&P assets..
PU
09/30TEASER : Recôncavo Basin
PU
09/28PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Handbook for Shareholders Extraordinary General ..
PU
09/28PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Voting Map From Book-Entry Share Administrator
PU
09/28PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Distance Voting Form for Extraordinary General M..
PU
09/26PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Petrobras launches Voluntary Severance Program f..
PU
09/26PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Petrobras reports on the election of Digital Tra..
PU
09/26PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Petrobras approves revision of its strategic pos..
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 338 B
EBIT 2019 82 613 M
Net income 2019 38 751 M
Debt 2019 290 B
Yield 2019 3,15%
P/E ratio 2019 8,52x
P/E ratio 2020 8,16x
EV / Sales2019 1,98x
EV / Sales2020 1,78x
Capitalization 379 B
Chart PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 34,13  BRL
Last Close Price 27,55  BRL
Spread / Highest target 48,8%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto da Cunha Castello Branco Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Andrea Marques De Almeida Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Rudimar Andreis Lorenzatto Chief Technology & Production Development Officer
Marcelo Filho Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS21.96%91 928
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL4.85%235 476
TOTAL3.69%134 773
GAZPROM PAO--.--%78 626
EQUINOR ASA-5.12%64 058
NK LUKOIL PAO--.--%56 462
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group