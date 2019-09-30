Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Petrobras signs agreement to exit the natural gas distribution segment in Uruguay

Petrobras signs agreement to exit the natural gas distribution segment in Uruguay

Rio de Janeiro, September 30, 2019 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that the company and its subsidiary Petrobras Uruguay Sociedad Anónima de Inversiones S.A. (PUSAI) and the State of Uruguay have concluded the devolution of the concessions through the transfer of the shares held by PUSAI in the companies Distribuidora de Gas de Montevideo S.A. and Conecta S.A. to the Uruguayan State. The transaction was taken through an agreement, in accordance with the negotiations between the President of Uruguay, Tabaré Vázquez, and Petrobras CEO, Roberto Castello Branco, as disclosed on July 16, 2019.

