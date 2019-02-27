Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Pre-payments of bank debts

Rio de Janeiro, February 27, 2019 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that, in February, it pre-paid bank debts totaling R$ 5,9 billion and US$ 1 billion, according to the table below:

Table: pre-payment operations (in million)

Bank Pre-payment Original maturity Itaú R$ 95 2021 R$ 313 2023 R$ 386 2024 BNDES R$ 21 2021 R$ 703 2023 R$ 140 2024 R$ 348 2026 Votorantim R$ 161 2023 Caixa Econômica Federal R$ 3.734 2023 Standard Chartered Bank US$ 1.000 2022

The transactions are in line with the company's liability management strategy, which aims to improve the amortization profile and cost of debt considering the deleveraging goals under its 2019-2023 Business and Management Plan.