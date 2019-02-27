Log in
Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Pre-payments of bank debts

02/27/2019 | 10:30pm EST

Rio de Janeiro, February 27, 2019 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that, in February, it pre-paid bank debts totaling R$ 5,9 billion and US$ 1 billion, according to the table below:

Table: pre-payment operations (in million)

Bank

Pre-payment

Original maturity

Itaú

R$ 95

2021

R$ 313

2023

R$ 386

2024

BNDES

R$ 21

2021

R$ 703

2023

R$ 140

2024

R$ 348

2026

Votorantim

R$ 161

2023

Caixa Econômica Federal

R$ 3.734

2023

Standard Chartered Bank

US$ 1.000

2022

The transactions are in line with the company's liability management strategy, which aims to improve the amortization profile and cost of debt considering the deleveraging goals under its 2019-2023 Business and Management Plan.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 03:29:03 UTC
