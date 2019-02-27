Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Pre-payments of bank debts

Rio de Janeiro, February 27, 2019 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that, in February, it pre-paid bank debts totaling R$ 5,9 billion and US$ 1 billion, according to the table below:
Table: pre-payment operations (in million)
|
Bank
|
Pre-payment
|
Original maturity
|
Itaú
|
R$ 95
|
2021
|
R$ 313
|
2023
|
R$ 386
|
2024
|
BNDES
|
R$ 21
|
2021
|
R$ 703
|
2023
|
R$ 140
|
2024
|
R$ 348
|
2026
|
Votorantim
|
R$ 161
|
2023
|
Caixa Econômica Federal
|
R$ 3.734
|
2023
|
Standard Chartered Bank
|
US$ 1.000
|
2022
The transactions are in line with the company's liability management strategy, which aims to improve the amortization profile and cost of debt considering the deleveraging goals under its 2019-2023 Business and Management Plan.
