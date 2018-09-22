Log in
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS (PETR4)
  Report  
Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Receipt of payment of the 2nd phase of the Diesel Price Subvention Program

09/22/2018 | 12:54am CEST

Rio de Janeiro, September 21, 2018 - Petróleo Brasileiro SA - Petrobras, following up on the Material Fact released on 06/08/2018, and in addition to the information presented in the financial statements (ITR) for the 2nd quarter of 2018, in explanatory note 17.7.1, confirms the receipt of the payment related to the diesel sale economic subvention, in the total amount of R$ 1.578 billion, regarding the second phase of the program, as follows:

• R$ 871.5 million corresponding to the first period (from 06/08/18 to 07/07/18);
• R$ 706.6 million corresponding to the second period (from 07/08/18 to 07/31/18).

The company has already submitted to the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) all documentation related to the subsidy of the 1st period (from 08/01/18 to 08/30/18) of the 3rd phase of the program, which the analysis by ANP is in term and is scheduled to end on 09/28/18.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 22:53:06 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 339 B
EBIT 2018 67 445 M
Net income 2018 29 888 M
Debt 2018 284 B
Yield 2018 3,82%
P/E ratio 2018 7,60
P/E ratio 2019 6,03
EV / Sales 2018 1,68x
EV / Sales 2019 1,45x
Capitalization 285 B
Chart PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 24,5  BRL
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan de Souza Monteiro President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luiz Nelson Guedes de Carvalho Chairman
Rafael Salvador Grisolia Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Moro Chief Engineering & Technology Officer
Hugo Repsold Chief Technology & Production Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS24.66%69 933
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL2.02%276 621
PETROCHINA COMPANY10.75%228 681
TOTAL18.88%170 230
EQUINOR22.83%88 166
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%70 479
