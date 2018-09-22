Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Receipt of payment of the 2nd phase of the Diesel Price Subvention Program

Rio de Janeiro, September 21, 2018 - Petróleo Brasileiro SA - Petrobras, following up on the Material Fact released on 06/08/2018, and in addition to the information presented in the financial statements (ITR) for the 2nd quarter of 2018, in explanatory note 17.7.1, confirms the receipt of the payment related to the diesel sale economic subvention, in the total amount of R$ 1.578 billion, regarding the second phase of the program, as follows:

• R$ 871.5 million corresponding to the first period (from 06/08/18 to 07/07/18);

• R$ 706.6 million corresponding to the second period (from 07/08/18 to 07/31/18).

The company has already submitted to the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) all documentation related to the subsidy of the 1st period (from 08/01/18 to 08/30/18) of the 3rd phase of the program, which the analysis by ANP is in term and is scheduled to end on 09/28/18.