PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS (PETR4)
Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Sale of Onshore Fields Opportunity Disclosure - Teaser

10/09/2018 | 12:03am CEST

Rio de Janeiro, October 8, 2018 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs the beginning of the opportunity disclosure stage (Teaser) related to the sale of its entire equity share in three onshore production fields (Lagoa Parda, Lagoa Parda Norte and Lagoa Piabanha), located in the state of Espírito Santo, Brazil, close to the municipality of Linhares, jointly designated as Lagoa Parda Cluster.

Petrobras is the operator with 100% interest in the three fields. The Cluster average production in 2017 was approximately 266 barrels of oil per day (bpd) and 20 thousand m3/day of gas.

The Teaser containing key information about the opportunity, as well as the objective criteria for the selection of prospective purchasers, is available at Petrobras' website: http://www.investidorpetrobras.com.br/en/press-releases.

Besides the Teaser, the main subsequent phases of each divestment project will be disclosed, as detailed below:

• Start of the non-binding phase (if applicable);
• Start of the binding phase;
• Granting of exclusive negotiation (if applicable);
• Transaction approval by Senior Management (Executive Board and Board of Directors) and signature of contracts;
• Closing.

The disclosure to the market herein is in compliance with Petrobras' divestment methodology and is aligned with the provisions of the special procedure for the sale of exploration, development and production of petroleum, natural gas and other fluid hydrocarbons rights, provided for in Decree 9.355/2018.

This material is being provided pursuant to Brazilian regulatory requirements, does not constitute an offering, under the U.S. securities laws, and is not a solicitation, invitation or offer to buy or sell any securities. The information on our website, which is accessible through hyperlink resulting from this URL, is not and shall not be deemed part of this report on Form 6-K.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 22:02:00 UTC
