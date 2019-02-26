Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Sources Say Brazilian Bank Caixa May Sell Petrobras Stake -Reuters

--Brazilian bank Caixa Economica Federal is looking to sell a $2.4 billion stake in state-owned oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, Reuters reports Tuesday, citing "two sources with knowledge of the matter."

--The state-owned bank is waiting for the publication of a presidential decree, the second of two, which would authorize the sale, the report said.

--Once the decree is published, Caixa intends to hire investment banks to help with the offering, the report said.

--Caixa Federal declines to comment, according to the report.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-caixa-divestiture-petrobras-exclusive/exclusive-brazils-state-bank-caixa-close-to-selling-2-4-billion-petrobras-stake-sources-idUSKCN1QF1YV

