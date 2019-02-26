Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Sources Say Brazilian Bank Caixa May Sell Petrobras Stake -Reuters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 12:27pm EST

--Brazilian bank Caixa Economica Federal is looking to sell a $2.4 billion stake in state-owned oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, Reuters reports Tuesday, citing "two sources with knowledge of the matter."

--The state-owned bank is waiting for the publication of a presidential decree, the second of two, which would authorize the sale, the report said.

--Once the decree is published, Caixa intends to hire investment banks to help with the offering, the report said.

--Caixa Federal declines to comment, according to the report.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-caixa-divestiture-petrobras-exclusive/exclusive-brazils-state-bank-caixa-close-to-selling-2-4-billion-petrobras-stake-sources-idUSKCN1QF1YV

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS -1.59% 26.7 End-of-day quote.17.72%
WTI 0.70% 55.8 Delayed Quote.25.84%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
12:27pPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Sources Say Brazilian Bank Caixa May Sell Petrob..
DJ
10:46aEXCLUSIVE : Brazil's state bank Caixa close to selling $2.4-billion Petrobras st..
RE
09:39aPETROBRAS : Reports January`s Oil and Gas Production
AQ
05:34aPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Petrobas' oil, gas output sees 3 pct monthly dro..
AQ
03:34aPETROBRAS : oil and natural gas production in January
AQ
02/25PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Oil and natural gas production in January
PU
02/25PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : PETROBRAS - Oil and natural gas production in Ja..
AQ
02/25DOF ASA - Award of three long-term contracts in Brazil
AQ
02/24DOF Awarded Three Long-term Contracts in Brazil
AQ
02/22PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Oil and natural gas production in January
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 352 B
EBIT 2018 68 575 M
Net income 2018 31 595 M
Debt 2018 285 B
Yield 2018 3,41%
P/E ratio 2018 10,46
P/E ratio 2019 9,00
EV / Sales 2018 1,88x
EV / Sales 2019 1,75x
Capitalization 377 B
Chart PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 29,8  BRL
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Rafael Salvador Grisolia Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Moro Chief Engineering & Technology Officer
Hugo Repsold Chief Technology & Production Development Officer
Segen Farid Estefen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS17.72%100 609
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL7.21%256 224
PETROCHINA COMPANY8.88%204 023
TOTAL7.21%148 335
EQUINOR ASA6.04%75 606
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%64 150
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.