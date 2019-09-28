Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Voting Map From Book-Entry Share Administrator

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2019 | 11:23pm EDT

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

VOTING MAP FROM BOOK-ENTRY SHARE ADMINISTRATOR

-

Rio de Janeiro, September 26, 2019 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras herein discloses the voting map pursuant to CVM Instruction no. 481/09, as amended, the voting map received by book-entry share administrator, regarding the resolutions of the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 09/30/19, already consolidated with those received by the central depositary, through the Distance Voting Bulletin, representing 7.4% of the common shares,.

Description of Deliberation

Deliberation Votes

Number of Shares

Extraordinary General Meeting

Merger of Petrobras Logística de Gás S.A.

("Logigás") into

Abstain

14.519.914

Petrobras to: (i) confirm KPMG Auditores Independentes

("KPMG") as Petrobras' contractor to prepare the relevant

Logigás' Evaluation Report, at book value, pursuant to

paragraph 1 of article 227 of the Act 6404, of 12.15.1976; (ii)

approve the Evaluation Report prepared by KPMG at book

value regarding Logigás' shareholders' equity; (iii) approve all

terms and conditions of the Merger Proposal and Basis,

Reject

-

entered into by and between Logigás and Petrobras on

08.28.2019; (iv) approve the merger of Logigás into Petrobras,

with consequent extinction of the former, without increasing

Petrobras' share capital; (v) authorize Petrobras' Executive

Board to perform all acts required for the merger to be

effective and for the absorbing company

and absorbed

Approve

535.038.568

company situations to be made regular before relevant

authorities.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

Contacts:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investor Relations Department I e-mail: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br

Av. República do Chile, 65 - 10th floor, 1002 - B - 20031-912 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ | Phone: 55 (21) 3224-1510 /3224-9947

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements, which address the Company's expected business and financial performance, among other matters, contain words such as "believe," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "optimistic," "intend," "plan," "aim," "will," "may," "should," "could," "would," "likely," and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. There is no assurance that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or for any other reason.

The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or forecast in any forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of assumptions and factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) failure to comply with laws or regulations, including fraudulent activity, corruption, and bribery; (ii) the outcome of ongoing corruption investigations and any new facts or information that may arise in relation to the "Lava Jato Operation"; (iii) the effectiveness of the Company's risk management policies and procedures, including operational risk; and (iv) litigation, such as class actions or proceedings brought by governmental and regulatory agencies. A description of other factors can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017, and the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Proposal of amendment to Petrobras' Articles of Merger in

Abstain

14.610.308

order to change articles 18, 20, 21, 23, 25, 29, 30, 35, 43 and 53

of said charter, and consequent consolidation of said Articles

Reject

-

of Merger pursuant to Management proposal filed with the

Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM

(Comissão de Valores Mobiliários) and Company through

Approve

534.948.174

respective electronic addresses.

Abstain

14.610.308

Amend the overall amount of management compensation, as

approved by General and Special Shareholders' Meeting dated

Reject

-

April 25, 2019, in order to include the Digital Transformation

and Innovation Executive Officer's remuneration.

Approve

534.948.174

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

Contacts:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investor Relations Department I e-mail: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br

Av. República do Chile, 65 - 10th floor, 1002 - B - 20031-912 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ | Phone: 55 (21) 3224-1510 /3224-9947

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements, which address the Company's expected business and financial performance, among other matters, contain words such as "believe," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "optimistic," "intend," "plan," "aim," "will," "may," "should," "could," "would," "likely," and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. There is no assurance that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or for any other reason.

The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or forecast in any forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of assumptions and factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) failure to comply with laws or regulations, including fraudulent activity, corruption, and bribery; (ii) the outcome of ongoing corruption investigations and any new facts or information that may arise in relation to the "Lava Jato Operation"; (iii) the effectiveness of the Company's risk management policies and procedures, including operational risk; and (iv) litigation, such as class actions or proceedings brought by governmental and regulatory agencies. A description of other factors can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017, and the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2019 03:22:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
09/28PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Voting Map From Book-Entry Share Administrator
PU
09/28PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Handbook for Shareholders Extraordinary General ..
PU
09/28PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Distance Voting Form for Extraordinary General M..
PU
09/26PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Petrobras launches Voluntary Severance Program f..
PU
09/26PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Petrobras approves revision of its strategic pos..
PU
09/26PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Petrobras reports on the election of Digital Tra..
PU
09/26PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Oil spills reach more than 100 regions of Brazil..
AQ
09/24PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Petrobras reports on event at P-50
PU
09/20BRAZIL'S PETROBRAS CONFRONTS NEW FOE : fuel thieves
RE
09/20PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Petrobras announces start of binding phase for t..
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 338 B
EBIT 2019 82 613 M
Net income 2019 38 751 M
Debt 2019 290 B
Yield 2019 3,13%
P/E ratio 2019 8,56x
P/E ratio 2020 8,19x
EV / Sales2019 1,99x
EV / Sales2020 1,79x
Capitalization 381 B
Chart PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 34,13  BRL
Last Close Price 27,66  BRL
Spread / Highest target 48,2%
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto da Cunha Castello Branco Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Andrea Marques De Almeida Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Rudimar Andreis Lorenzatto Chief Technology & Production Development Officer
Marcelo Filho Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS22.13%91 928
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL5.52%235 476
PETROCHINA COMPANY-15.40%149 564
TOTAL3.05%134 773
GAZPROM PAO (EDR)59.86%78 626
GAZPROM PAO--.--%78 626
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group