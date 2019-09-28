Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Voting Map From Book-Entry Share Administrator

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Rio de Janeiro, September 26, 2019 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras herein discloses the voting map pursuant to CVM Instruction no. 481/09, as amended, the voting map received by book-entry share administrator, regarding the resolutions of the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 09/30/19, already consolidated with those received by the central depositary, through the Distance Voting Bulletin, representing 7.4% of the common shares,.

Description of Deliberation Deliberation Votes Number of Shares Extraordinary General Meeting Merger of Petrobras Logística de Gás S.A. ("Logigás") into Abstain 14.519.914 Petrobras to: (i) confirm KPMG Auditores Independentes ("KPMG") as Petrobras' contractor to prepare the relevant Logigás' Evaluation Report, at book value, pursuant to paragraph 1 of article 227 of the Act 6404, of 12.15.1976; (ii) approve the Evaluation Report prepared by KPMG at book value regarding Logigás' shareholders' equity; (iii) approve all terms and conditions of the Merger Proposal and Basis, Reject - entered into by and between Logigás and Petrobras on 08.28.2019; (iv) approve the merger of Logigás into Petrobras, with consequent extinction of the former, without increasing Petrobras' share capital; (v) authorize Petrobras' Executive Board to perform all acts required for the merger to be effective and for the absorbing company and absorbed Approve 535.038.568 company situations to be made regular before relevant authorities.

