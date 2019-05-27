Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : We have approved the additional sale model for stakes in BR Distribuidora

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 03:19pm EDT

Our Board of Directors approved the additional sale model for our holdings in Petrobras Distribuidora (BR), to be conducted through a secondary public offering (follow-on). After the offer, our remaining interest in BR's share capital will be less than 50%.

All acts necessary to carry out the offer will be subject to the approval of the company's internal bodies, notably as to the price and actual percentage of the shares to be offered, as well as to the review and approval of the respective regulatory entities, in accordance with the applicable legislation.

This transaction is aligned with the optimization of the portfolio and with the improvement of the company's capital allocation, aiming at generating value for our shareholders.

Check out the full announcement to the market.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 19:18:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
03:19pPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : We have approved the additional sale model for s..
PU
05/25PETROBRAS : approves new stake sale in oil company BR Distribuidora
AQ
05/245 FIRSTS : Five milestones in the oil and gas industry
PU
05/23PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : U.S. District Court Confirms Arbitration Award i..
AQ
05/23PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Brazil's Petrobras Expresses Interest in Two Are..
AQ
05/22PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/21PETROBRAS CONTINUES TO LEAD GLOBAL D : GlobalData
AQ
05/21PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Vantage - U.S. District Court Confirms Arbitrati..
AQ
05/21PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Up to 60% of Petrobras Production Will Be Pre-sa..
AQ
05/20VELAN : Two of Velan's subsidiaries, Velan ABV Srl and Velan SAS, have secured c..
AQ
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 355 B
EBIT 2019 70 077 M
Net income 2019 29 814 M
Debt 2019 282 B
Yield 2019 2,90%
P/E ratio 2019 11,06
P/E ratio 2020 7,68
EV / Sales 2019 1,80x
EV / Sales 2020 1,50x
Capitalization 357 B
Chart PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 31,6  BRL
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Rafael Salvador Grisolia Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Moro Chief Engineering & Technology Officer
Hugo Repsold Chief Technology & Production Development Officer
Segen Farid Estefen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS15.04%88 782
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL9.84%255 930
PETROCHINA COMPANY-0.69%180 119
TOTAL2.98%141 247
GAZPROM PAO (EDR)41.79%74 661
GAZPROM PAO--.--%74 661
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About