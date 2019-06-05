Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : We have completed ten years of production in the Santos Basin pre-salt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 12:28pm EDT

We completed ten years of production in the Santos Basin pre-salt cluster in May, with above-average efficiency and productivity indicators in the offshore industry. There are 16 platforms and more than 150 wells operating in that pole alone, which account for 90% of all of the Brazilian pre-salt production. Lifting costs below $7 a barrel and high field productivity rank the pre-salt as one of the most competitive frontiers in the industry.

Our accumulated operated production reached 2.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent in this layer in a single decade, a volume that corresponds to Argentina's entire proven reserve, for example. Today, the Santos and Campos basin pre-salt clusters already account for approximately 60% of the domestic production.

Production in the pre-salt layer set a new record in April: A monthly average of 1.94 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, reaching a daily production peak of 2.07 million barrels.

'The unique characteristics of the Santos Basin pre-salt, such as its location in ultra-deep waters, the 2-km-thick salt layer, and the distance of 300 km from the coast were an unprecedented challenge for Petrobras and the industry. However, ten years after the first oil from Tupi, we not only developed novel solutions to overcome the pre-salt challenges, using the highest technical competence, but also proved its economic feasibility and set a succession of records. We have plenty of reasons to celebrate this date,' said our Exploration and Production Director, Carlos Alberto Pereira de Oliveira.

Future vision

In the last 11 months, six platforms have gone on stream in the Santos Basin pre-salt cluster, each with a capacity to produce up to 150,000 barrels of oil per day. And the expectations for the coming years are even more promising, since the projects for that layer are our main investment front: Of the 11 platforms planned for the next five years, seven will be deployed in the Santos Basin pre-salt and one in the Campos Basin pre-salt, with a forecast of $27 billion in the next five years.

In addition, in the Mero Field, FPSO Pioneiro de Libra, aimed at collecting information about the reservoir prior to the deployment of the definitive system, has already surpassed the mark of 60,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day with a single interconnected well, a sign of high future potential.

Part of the success in this region is due to the exchanges of experiences with major companies operating in the industry that work in partnership with us.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 16:27:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
12:28pPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : We have completed ten years of production in the..
PU
06/04LyondellBasell Ends Talks to Buy Brazil's Braskem -- Update
DJ
06/04LyondellBasell Ends Talks to Buy Brazil's Braskem
DJ
06/03PETROBRAS : plans to sell 2 onshore oil areas in Brazil
AQ
06/02SAIPEM : units face probe for alleged corruption in $63.4mn Petrobras contract
AQ
05/30PETROBRAS : Informs Injunction to Suspend Sale of Fertilizer Assets
AQ
05/30PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Prosafe Signed a Contract with Petrobras for Saf..
AQ
05/30PROSAFE SE : Three-year contract signed with Petrobras for Safe Eurus in Brazil
AQ
05/28PETROBRAS : Expresses Interest on the Transfer of Rights Surplus Bidding Round
AQ
05/28PETROBRAS : Approves Model for Additional Sale of Its Stake in BR Distribuidora
AQ
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 355 B
EBIT 2019 70 077 M
Net income 2019 29 814 M
Debt 2019 282 B
Yield 2019 2,89%
P/E ratio 2019 11,11
P/E ratio 2020 7,71
EV / Sales 2019 1,82x
EV / Sales 2020 1,51x
Capitalization 363 B
Chart PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 31,6  BRL
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Rafael Salvador Grisolia Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Moro Chief Engineering & Technology Officer
Hugo Repsold Chief Technology & Production Development Officer
Segen Farid Estefen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS14.59%92 747
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL8.15%253 149
PETROCHINA COMPANY-1.53%178 973
TOTAL2.25%138 575
GAZPROM PAO (EDR)56.92%85 352
GAZPROM PAO--.--%85 352
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About