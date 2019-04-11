Petroleum Geo Services : PGS Announces Completion of Côte d'Ivoire MegaSurvey Unlocking More Open Block Potential

The CDI MegaSurvey encompasses over 23 000 sq. km of the offshore Cote d'Ivoire area and combines full stack GeoStreamer data and conventional datasets.

The PGS Côte d'Ivoire MegaSurvey covers all play types from the shelf to the deep water and extends from the most westerly open block CI-700 to areas of high production around CI-205. This new dataset will aid understanding of depositional systems and reduce risks associated with hydrocarbon migration and trap integrity.

MegaSurveys are regional scale, merged post-stack datasets and are unique to PGS. They consist of multiple surveys that have been rebinned to a common grid and then matched to produce a phase-balanced and uniformly scaled contiguous regional volume. Coverage is extensive and can be used to continue exploration for analogs of existing interests, to identify new prospects and place field-scale geological understanding into a basin-wide context.

Prospectivity

Play types, confirmed by recent exploration activity along the Ivorian basin margin, include derisked syn-rift and syn-transform structures and Late Cretaceous channel and fan systems, from shallow shelf to slope and deep water.

Success offshore Côte d'Ivoire has motivated explorers to look further afield, extrapolating known play trends and hunting new opportunities. The Morue-1X well (Anadarko and Total) and Saphir-1X well (Total) have proven a working hydrocarbon system in the previously underexplored western portion of the basin.

Meanwhile, the Capitaine East-1X (Lukoil) and Paon (Anadarko) discoveries have proven the prospectivity of Upper Cretaceous oil-bearing stratigraphic plays in the deeper waters. Updip stratigraphic pinch-outs of post-transform channel and fan systems are imaged and a regional overview will improve understanding of the critical relationship between tectonic events and hydrocarbon migration.

PGS and CDI Licensing

The new CDI MegaSurvey is the latest in a series of additions to the PGS data library for Côte d'Ivoire since the launch of the licensing round in 2017. In 2018, PGS also added 8 000 sq. km of GeoStreamer data in the deepwater and shallow shelf areas.

Find Out More

To arrange a data show or discuss opportunities offshore Côte d'Ivoire, contact amme.info@pgs.com