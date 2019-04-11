Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Petroleum Geo-Services    PGS   NO0010199151

PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES

(PGS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Petroleum Geo Services : PGS Announces Completion of Côte d'Ivoire MegaSurvey Unlocking More Open Block Potential

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 10:28am EDT

The CDI MegaSurvey encompasses over 23 000 sq. km of the offshore Cote d'Ivoire area and combines full stack GeoStreamer data and conventional datasets.

The PGS Côte d'Ivoire MegaSurvey covers all play types from the shelf to the deep water and extends from the most westerly open block CI-700 to areas of high production around CI-205. This new dataset will aid understanding of depositional systems and reduce risks associated with hydrocarbon migration and trap integrity.

MegaSurveys are regional scale, merged post-stack datasets and are unique to PGS. They consist of multiple surveys that have been rebinned to a common grid and then matched to produce a phase-balanced and uniformly scaled contiguous regional volume. Coverage is extensive and can be used to continue exploration for analogs of existing interests, to identify new prospects and place field-scale geological understanding into a basin-wide context.

Prospectivity

Play types, confirmed by recent exploration activity along the Ivorian basin margin, include derisked syn-rift and syn-transform structures and Late Cretaceous channel and fan systems, from shallow shelf to slope and deep water.

Success offshore Côte d'Ivoire has motivated explorers to look further afield, extrapolating known play trends and hunting new opportunities. The Morue-1X well (Anadarko and Total) and Saphir-1X well (Total) have proven a working hydrocarbon system in the previously underexplored western portion of the basin.

Meanwhile, the Capitaine East-1X (Lukoil) and Paon (Anadarko) discoveries have proven the prospectivity of Upper Cretaceous oil-bearing stratigraphic plays in the deeper waters. Updip stratigraphic pinch-outs of post-transform channel and fan systems are imaged and a regional overview will improve understanding of the critical relationship between tectonic events and hydrocarbon migration.

PGS and CDI Licensing

The new CDI MegaSurvey is the latest in a series of additions to the PGS data library for Côte d'Ivoire since the launch of the licensing round in 2017. In 2018, PGS also added 8 000 sq. km of GeoStreamer data in the deepwater and shallow shelf areas.

Find Out More

To arrange a data show or discuss opportunities offshore Côte d'Ivoire, contact amme.info@pgs.com

Disclaimer

PGS - Petroleum Geo-Services ASA published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 14:27:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES
10:28aPETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : PGS Announces Completion of Côte d'Ivoire MegaSurvey Un..
PU
04/08PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : Weak Q1 2019 Results - Full Year Intact
PU
04/08PGS : Weak Q1 2019 Results - Full Year Intact
AQ
04/08PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : PGS and TGS announce North Tablelands 3D and Southeast ..
AQ
04/05PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : Lebanon Opens 2nd Offshore Licence Round
PU
04/05PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : Conference Call Details for First Quarter 2019 Results
PU
04/05PGS : Conference Call Details for First Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
04/02PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : Vessel allocation Q1 2019
PU
04/02PGS : Vessel allocation Q1 2019
AQ
03/27PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : Feature article | Why Integrated Seismic Services Offer..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 909 M
EBIT 2019 92,8 M
Net income 2019 7,83 M
Debt 2019 992 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 393,06
P/E ratio 2020 9,28
EV / Sales 2019 2,04x
EV / Sales 2020 1,60x
Capitalization 859 M
Chart PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES
Duration : Period :
Petroleum Geo-Services Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 3,78 $
Spread / Average Target 48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rune Olav Pedersen President & Chief Executive Officer
Walter Hafslo Qvam Chairman
Per Arild Reksnes Executive Vice President-Operations & Technology
Gottfred Langseth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anne Grethe Dalane Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES83.74%859
CGG55.62%1 440
SPECTRUM ASA60.27%375
MAGSEIS FAIRFIELD ASA4.36%336
SEABIRD EXPLORATION PLC5.44%46
ELECTROMAGNETIC GEOSERVICES ASA115.38%43
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About