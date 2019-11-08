Log in
PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA

PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA

(PGS)
  Report  
News 
Industry Insights: Application-Specific Integrated Circuits and Machine Learning

Industry Insights: Application-Specific Integrated Circuits and Machine Learning

0
11/08/2019 | 03:20am EST

Machine Learning algorithms build a mathematical model based upon representative sample data, or 'training data', to make predictions or decisions without being explicitly programmed to perform the task. How might this be applied to supervised learning in the context of seismic data image processing of a marine seismic dataset from offshore Brazil? How does the computational scale of such an exercise reinforce the need to develop computing technology that is customized for large machine learning problems?

In this article, Andrew Long looks at these issues and then briefly describes the emergence and relevance of application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) concepts to accelerate machine learning applications.

Read the full article in our Technical Library

Disclaimer

PGS - Petroleum Geo-Services ASA published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 08:19:06 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 876 M
EBIT 2019 56,0 M
Net income 2019 -69,5 M
Debt 2019 1 089 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -9,18x
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,94x
EV / Sales2020 1,55x
Capitalization 611 M
Chart PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA
Duration : Period :
Petroleum Geo-Services ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 1,99  $
Last Close Price 1,80  $
Spread / Highest target 93,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rune Olav Pedersen President & Chief Executive Officer
Walter Hafslo Qvam Chairman
Per Arild Reksnes Executive Vice President-Operations & Technology
Gottfred Langseth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anne Grethe Dalane Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA39.71%612
SCHLUMBERGER NV-1.44%49 229
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-20.81%18 083
BAKER HUGHES5.26%14 265
TENARIS7.79%13 077
TECHNIPFMC4.85%9 178
