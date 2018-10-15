Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Petroleum Geo-Services ASA    PGS   NO0010199151

PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA (PGS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Petroleum Geo Services : Basin-scale RTM Migration Delivers Seamless Data in the Santos Basin, Brazil

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 01:48pm CEST

Sub-surface Geology Better Understood with Innovative Seismic Solutions

Challenges in the Santos Basin primarily relate to the reservoir targets, which are localized in presalt carbonate build-ups underneath heterogeneously layered evaporate sequences (LES, i.e. salt) and interbedded with volcanic rocks. On legacy data the presalt image is not well expressed, so the complexity of the salt and the differing character of the post-salt carbonates throughout the area needs to be understood and incorporated into the velocity model building process. The high degree of complexity within the LES, and the presence of areas with good reflectivity and others with little or no reflectivity must be accounted for in the modeling to obtain clear images in the presalt.

One major objective of the reprocessing was to image the presalt stratigraphic signature and rift architecture as these are directly related to the play type characterized by pre-salt carbonate buildups along tilted or uplifted fault block highs. Santos Vision delivers high granularity imaging of the base salt, reveals reservoir presence and accurate imaging of the rift fault patterns beneath the salt mitigates the risk of CO2 invasion.

Utilizing a velocity modeling process that avoids a hard velocity boundary at the base of the salt has enabled the production of a high quality image. A data driven approach was favored with continuous velocity updates throughout the salt and the presalt section using both Full Waveform Inversion (FWI) and tomography for velocity model building. The velocity updates were rigorously validated against geological conformity and structural constraints.

A Clear Image Needs a Good Velocity Model

One large, consistent velocity model is available for Santos Vision. It was built using a combination of geological interpretation, hyperTomo and FWI through the post-salt sediments to achieve an optimum and accurate velocity model of the area. Capturing the variability in the post-salt Albian carbonates and the avoidance of a hard velocity boundary at the base of the salt were key to this solution.

On a regional level, a domain approach addressed the variability in post-rift architecture including the character of the dominant salt geometries and associated post-salt sediment cover. Our unique implementation of FWI utilizing the full wavefield was deployed and following the success of FWI in the post-salt sediments it was pushed deeper than ever before. Reflection based FWI enabled robust velocity updates in the pre-salt section and down to the acoustic basement throughout the entire 34 000 sq. km area.

Presalt imaging is key for mitigating risk in the area. A data driven approach utilizing both Full Waveform Inversion (FWI) and tomography generated continuous velocity model updates through the salt and into the presalt, this avoids an imprecise horizon-based velocity boundary at the base of salt.

Imaging Solutions for Complex Challenges

Merging 11 surveys of varying acquisition vintages and layouts to provide a seamless broadband dataset is not straightforward. The solution was a robust broadband processing sequence and a monster RTM migration, using a much greater number of angle gathers than the industry standard, to deliver consistent quality over the whole area. The result is an excellent presalt image, better than previously achieved, and the advantage is being able to pick and choose data without worrying about consistency.

Imaging deliverables include a full bandwidth Kirchhoff high fidelity image and 35Hz RTM and Least Square Migration images, which feature illumination based amplitude compensation for better pre-salt resolution and rift fault imaging.

A Product for Determining Leads and Mitigating Risk

Now with a large scale view in a single dataset, Santos Vision offers exploration companies access to accurate data and images to improve exploration, reduce risk and create their own vision of this prolific basin.

The successful workflow developed here is applicable to the greater Santos and Campos basins and PGS has future reprocessing plans for the area.

Disclaimer

PGS - Petroleum Geo-Services ASA published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 11:47:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA
02:38pPETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : Pgs plastic collection concept - encouraging feasibilit..
PU
01:48pPETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : Basin-scale RTM Migration Delivers Seamless Data in the..
PU
10/02PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : Vessel allocation Q3 2018
PU
10/02PGS : Vessel allocation Q3 2018
AQ
09/27PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : Conference Call Details for Third Quarter 2018 Results
PU
09/27PGS : Conference Call Details for Third Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
09/07PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : PGS First Break Article on Chalk Lithology-Fluid Charac..
PU
08/31PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : Settlement of parts of the 2014 PRSU Program
PU
08/31PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA : Settlement of parts of the 2014 PRSU Program
AQ
08/24PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : A Modern Perspective on Marine Multicomponent Seismic
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/04Petroleum Geo-Services (PGSVY) Presents At Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conferen.. 
07/19Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (PGSVY) CEO Rune Olav Pedersen on Q2 2018 Results .. 
07/19Petroleum Geo-Services ASA ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/19Petroleum Geo-Services reports Q2 results 
05/03Third Avenue Value Fund Shareholder Letter Q1 2018 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 864 M
EBIT 2018 41,6 M
Net income 2018 -43,6 M
Debt 2018 1 082 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 23,56
EV / Sales 2018 2,85x
EV / Sales 2019 2,39x
Capitalization 1 381 M
Chart PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA
Duration : Period :
Petroleum Geo-Services ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 4,99 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rune Olav Pedersen President & Chief Executive Officer
Walter Hafslo Qvam Chairman
Per Arild Reksnes Executive Vice President-Operations & Technology
Gottfred Langseth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anne Grethe Dalane Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA101.20%1 381
SCHLUMBERGER NV-11.96%81 829
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-18.97%34 976
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO-2.50%33 707
TENARIS6.99%19 270
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO16.35%16 032
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.