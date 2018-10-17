Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Petroleum Geo-Services ASA    PGS   NO0010199151

PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA (PGS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Petroleum Geo Services : Fast-Track GeoStreamer Data Shows Reservoir Potential Along Brazil’s Equatorial Margin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 02:13pm CEST

Current discoveries in the area exhibit elements of both structural and stratigraphic trapping, and the data indicates a number of un-drilled analogous features on trend with the established discoveries. The AVO fidelity and compliance delivered by GeoStreamer enables confident derisking of stratigraphic plays and prospects.

Structural Setting

Industry attention in the last few years has been directed at the world-class Santos and Campos basin areas on Brazil's east coast, where Cretaceous carbonate reservoirs in large sub-salt structural traps have proved so prolific. Analogues of this play have subsequently been chased on the conjugate margin equivalents of these basins in West Africa.

Further north, the extrapolation of trends from one side of the Atlantic margin to its conjugate pair has been in the opposite direction: success in post salt Cretaceous reservoirs along the conjugate margin in West Africa, for instance Jubilee, have precipitated a move by explorers to examine the equivalent equatorial margin of Brazil and neighboring Guyana from a new perspective. Zaedyus in French Guiana was an early geologic success and Exxon's Liza and associated fields in Guyana have become the poster child for economic success in these play fairways on the South America Equatorial Margin.

Great Potential with Four Source Intervals

The Equatorial Margin of Brazil has four potential hydrocarbon sources capable of supporting exploration prospects and play fairways, including the Aptian/Barremian oil-prone source rock that has charged the majority of current production offshore Brazil, and the Albian/Cenomanian/Turonian marine black shales, which are a major source for the oils in the West African salt basins, as well as Late Aptian and Tertiary candidates. Regional shales from the Cretaceous to the Tertiary form effective seals, except where mass-wasting events in the Upper Tertiary may have caused seal failure for younger stratigraphic intervals.

To date, few deepwater exploration wells have been drilled in the Equatorial Margin extending from the Amazonas Cone to the Potiguar Basin. The Ceará and Potiguar basins at the eastern end of the Brazil equatorial margin are two under-explored basins which have both yielded recent exploration successes, indicating working petroleum systems and potential reservoirs.

The Cretaceous reservoir play fairway has been successfully established by two prominent deepwater discoveries, Pitu and Pecem, in the Ceará and Potiguar basins respectively. The 2012 Pecem discovery well in the Ceará Basin, found a 290 m column of oil-bearing sands in the Aptian age Paracuru Formation, while the Pitu discovery well in the Potiguar Basin found a 186 m column of 28 API oil in Alagamar Formation sands of Albian age at depths of 3 690 m to 3 875 m. With quoted 2P reserves of 475 million bbl oil and almost 1 tcf gas, Pitu is currently being appraised.

Exploration Potential Revealed with GeoStreamer Data

PGS conducted a succession of MultiClient broadband multicomponent GeoStreamer 3D surveys to enhance exploration understanding and derisk play elements in the Potiguar and Ceará basins. Between 2015 and 2017 almost 20 000 sq. km of 3D GeoStreamer data have been acquired with further expansion of this regional dataset being permitted and scheduled for acquisition in 2019.

Seismic stratigraphy integrating recent well results with pre-stack seismic attributes from high quality GeoStreamer 3D data have demonstrated that the current play fairways are generally under-explored on the Brazilian Equatorial Margin, and structural and stratigraphic traps remain to be fully exploited.

Small portion of the fast-track PSTM time data from the 8 645 sq. km GeoStreamer 3D Potiguar-Aracati 2017 MultiClient survey. This image shows relative acoustic impedance in section view and mapped above the Alagamar Formation (Albian) regional marker. More detailed mapping around the Pitu field shows the tilted fault blocks comprising the trapping mechanism. Red colors indicate sands, which are hard impedance in this basin. Shallower Cretaceous and Tertiary sand channel features are also visible in section view, along with deeper rift-phase reservoirs.

Disclaimer

PGS - Petroleum Geo-Services ASA published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 12:12:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA
02:13pPETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : Fast-Track GeoStreamer Data Shows Reservoir Potential A..
PU
10/16PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : eSeismic Potential for Reduced Environmental Impact and..
PU
10/15PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA : quaterly earnings release
10/15PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : Pgs plastic collection concept - encouraging feasibilit..
PU
10/15PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : Basin-scale RTM Migration Delivers Seamless Data in the..
PU
10/02PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : Vessel allocation Q3 2018
PU
10/02PGS : Vessel allocation Q3 2018
AQ
09/27PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : Conference Call Details for Third Quarter 2018 Results
PU
09/27PGS : Conference Call Details for Third Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
09/07PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : PGS First Break Article on Chalk Lithology-Fluid Charac..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/04Petroleum Geo-Services (PGSVY) Presents At Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conferen.. 
07/19Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (PGSVY) CEO Rune Olav Pedersen on Q2 2018 Results .. 
07/19Petroleum Geo-Services ASA ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/19Petroleum Geo-Services reports Q2 results 
05/03Third Avenue Value Fund Shareholder Letter Q1 2018 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 864 M
EBIT 2018 41,6 M
Net income 2018 -43,6 M
Debt 2018 1 082 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 22,66
EV / Sales 2018 2,78x
EV / Sales 2019 2,32x
Capitalization 1 318 M
Chart PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA
Duration : Period :
Petroleum Geo-Services ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 4,99 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rune Olav Pedersen President & Chief Executive Officer
Walter Hafslo Qvam Chairman
Per Arild Reksnes Executive Vice President-Operations & Technology
Gottfred Langseth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anne Grethe Dalane Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA91.05%1 318
SCHLUMBERGER NV-11.63%82 120
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-18.97%34 844
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO-3.00%33 916
TENARIS7.45%19 300
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO17.10%16 036
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.