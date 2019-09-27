Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Petroleum Geo-Services ASA    PGS   NO0010199151

PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA

(PGS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Petroleum Geo Services : Improving Turnaround with Machine Learning and Automated Denoising of Seismic Data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 08:18am EDT

Noise attenuation improves the resolution of seismic images, but the denoising processes can be an expensive and time-consuming procedure. This approach improves the reliability of automated quality control (QC) of the seismic data denoise process and was tested on a full production scale. It requires very limited human interaction and can be used to automate and assist the human quality controller.

Read the full paper 'Automatic QC of denoise processing using a machine learning classification', First Break September 2019.

Denoising is typically applied by optimizing key parameters of a sub-set of the survey data (known as test lines) to ensure noise has been sufficiently attenuated without signal distortion. The success of the denoise process is visually assessed before the optimized parameters are applied to the entire survey. As the volume of a test line is small, visual assessment at this stage generally finds no issues. Using these fixed parameters for the remaining large dataset can, therefore, be sub-optimal in other areas where there are different noise characteristics, or during time intervals when the signal can change dramatically due to weather fluctuations, so QC is crucial.

As the volume of data in a typical survey has increased over time, coincidentally so has the amount of time and resources required for reliable QC of denoise processing. To minimize QC user interaction, a supervised learning approach is suggested in the First Break article. It proposes a machine learning solution that can be used to classify filtering results.

The main idea of the proposed QC system is to formulate an automatic QC as a supervised classifier. Attributes are computed from training seismic data lines which are then used to train a support vector machine, thereby providing a means to significantly faster QC reporting as user interaction is restricted solely to the training phase. Ultimately, an attribute-based QC could naturally evolve as an intelligent and automated system.

The full production test of the proposed system picked out areas in the data with clear residual noise. Reducing the rate of false positives is a challenge which can be overcome by using informative attributes that can give a better sampling of the filtering performance.

The supervised learning approach described in the article can significantly improve project turnaround and can be potentially applied to QC processes beyond noise attenuation, such as multiple attenuation.

Disclaimer

PGS - Petroleum Geo-Services ASA published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 12:17:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA
08:18aPETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : Improving Turnaround with Machine Learning and Automate..
PU
09/23PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : PGS Completes Republic of Guinea MC3D Fast-Track Proces..
PU
09/20PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : PGS Completes Trøndelag Platform 2019 Campaign
PU
09/17PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : PGS Gets Closer to the Reservoir with Rock Physics Inte..
PU
09/17PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : PGS Selects Google Cloud
PU
09/16PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : Taking Presalt Imaging to a New Level using PGS Least-S..
PU
09/13PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : PGS Angola Data Supports 2019 License Round in Namibe B..
PU
09/13PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : New Data Reveals Exciting Opportunities in Canada 2020 ..
PU
09/11PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : PGS plans to refinance debt later this year - CEO
RE
09/06PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : PGS Presents at JPMorgan High Yield & Leveraged Finance..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 868 M
EBIT 2019 73,1 M
Net income 2019 -92,7 M
Debt 2019 1 039 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,71x
P/E ratio 2020 4,96x
EV / Sales2019 1,71x
EV / Sales2020 1,31x
Capitalization 447 M
Chart PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA
Duration : Period :
Petroleum Geo-Services ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 2,07  $
Last Close Price 1,32  $
Spread / Highest target 164%
Spread / Average Target 57,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rune Olav Pedersen President & Chief Executive Officer
Walter Hafslo Qvam Director
Per Arild Reksnes Executive Vice President-Operations & Technology
Magne Reiersgard VP-Client Engagement & Special Projects
Gottfred Langseth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA1.52%447
SCHLUMBERGER NV-4.27%47 769
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-26.86%16 879
BAKER HUGHES12.98%15 534
TENARIS0.11%12 200
TECHNIPFMC23.95%10 837
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group