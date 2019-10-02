Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Petroleum Geo-Services ASA    PGS   NO0010199151

PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA

(PGS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Petroleum Geo Services : New PGS Acquisition Expands Sabah MultiClient 3D to Over 47 000 sq. km

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 12:43am EDT

PGS is currently acquiring another 7 400 sq. km of prefunded multisensor broadband data offshore Malaysia. Titan-class flagship Ramform Hyperion is towing 16 streamers with an 8100 x 100m sensor spread, and a triple-source configuration.

Once complete, this survey will bring the footprint of the massive Sabah MC3D to approximately 47 000 sq. km.

Prospectivity

Sabah phase five will cover the inboard trend of the Sabah basin, which comprises Miocene-Pliocene turbidite complexes where reservoir are trapped in complex fold and thrust structures as well as stratigraphic settings.

Many discoveries have been made on this structural trend and the addition of this new multisensor dataset will help derisk reservoir presence and variability. It will also provide a fully AVO-compliant dataset with better images of the complex geology to enable high-end QI workflows.

Data Coverage and Availability

The first data, including coverage blocks that are currently open for licensing, will be available in Q2 2020.

'Prefunding rates will apply until the end of acquisition,' says Tad Choi, Sales and New Ventures Manager at PGS. 'The continued growth of this Sabah dataset is a testament to the region's potential with exploration efforts supported by industry investment,' he adds.

Find Out More

For further information about Sabah Phase 5, please contact ap.info@pgs.com

Disclaimer

PGS - Petroleum Geo-Services ASA published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 04:42:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA
12:43aPETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : New PGS Acquisition Expands Sabah MultiClient 3D to Ove..
PU
09/30PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : GEO Magazine Introduces the X-Factor
PU
09/27PGS ASA : Invitation to Presentation of Q3 2019 Results
AQ
09/27PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : Improving Turnaround with Machine Learning and Automate..
PU
09/23PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : PGS Completes Republic of Guinea MC3D Fast-Track Proces..
PU
09/20PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : PGS Completes Trøndelag Platform 2019 Campaign
PU
09/17PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : PGS Gets Closer to the Reservoir with Rock Physics Inte..
PU
09/17PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : PGS Selects Google Cloud
PU
09/16PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : Taking Presalt Imaging to a New Level using PGS Least-S..
PU
09/13PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : PGS Angola Data Supports 2019 License Round in Namibe B..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 863 M
EBIT 2019 72,8 M
Net income 2019 -91,5 M
Debt 2019 1 046 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -5,79x
P/E ratio 2020 5,06x
EV / Sales2019 1,75x
EV / Sales2020 1,33x
Capitalization 460 M
Chart PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA
Duration : Period :
Petroleum Geo-Services ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 2,03  $
Last Close Price 1,36  $
Spread / Highest target 157%
Spread / Average Target 49,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rune Olav Pedersen President & Chief Executive Officer
Walter Hafslo Qvam Chairman
Per Arild Reksnes Executive Vice President-Operations & Technology
Gottfred Langseth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anne Grethe Dalane Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA2.62%461
SCHLUMBERGER NV-9.37%47 257
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-29.08%16 511
BAKER HUGHES7.91%15 060
TENARIS3.71%12 530
TECHNIPFMC18.64%10 779
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group