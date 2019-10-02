Petroleum Geo Services : New PGS Acquisition Expands Sabah MultiClient 3D to Over 47 000 sq. km

PGS is currently acquiring another 7 400 sq. km of prefunded multisensor broadband data offshore Malaysia. Titan-class flagship Ramform Hyperion is towing 16 streamers with an 8100 x 100m sensor spread, and a triple-source configuration.

Once complete, this survey will bring the footprint of the massive Sabah MC3D to approximately 47 000 sq. km.

Prospectivity

Sabah phase five will cover the inboard trend of the Sabah basin, which comprises Miocene-Pliocene turbidite complexes where reservoir are trapped in complex fold and thrust structures as well as stratigraphic settings.

Many discoveries have been made on this structural trend and the addition of this new multisensor dataset will help derisk reservoir presence and variability. It will also provide a fully AVO-compliant dataset with better images of the complex geology to enable high-end QI workflows.

Data Coverage and Availability

The first data, including coverage blocks that are currently open for licensing, will be available in Q2 2020.

'Prefunding rates will apply until the end of acquisition,' says Tad Choi, Sales and New Ventures Manager at PGS. 'The continued growth of this Sabah dataset is a testament to the region's potential with exploration efforts supported by industry investment,' he adds.

Find Out More

For further information about Sabah Phase 5, please contact ap.info@pgs.com