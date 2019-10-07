Log in
Petroleum Geo Services : PGS Brazil Wins Specialized Services Category in Valor 1000

0
10/07/2019 | 11:42am EDT

Valor, the leading business newspaper in Brazil has recognized PGS with an award for Best Company 2019 in the category Specialized Sector. This is the first time PGS has received an award in the annual Valor 1000 event.

The Valor 1000 is a selection of a thousand companies, divided into 25 categories. The PGS Brazil subsidiary PGS Investigação achieved strong 2018 financial results (PGS Investigação is a subsidiary of PGS ASA).

This is the second time the PGS subsidiary has been included in the ranking, which is based on net revenue. Although the parent company made a loss of close to $90 million in 2018, PGS had good MultiClient sales through PGS Investigação last year and this the main driver for the solid financial results and the award.

Disclaimer

PGS - Petroleum Geo-Services ASA published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 15:41:01 UTC
