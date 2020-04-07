Log in
4.608 NOK   +21.33%
PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : Q1 2020 Audio Webcast Details
PU
05:56aPGS ASA : Q1 2020 Audio Webcast Details
AQ
04/03PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : Covid-19 and Business Update
PU
Petroleum Geo Services : Q1 2020 Audio Webcast Details

April 7, 2020

April 7, 2020: Oslo, Norway; PGS will release its first quarter 2020 results on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at approximately 08:00 am Central European Summer Time (CEST).

The earnings release and the earnings presentation will be published on www.newsweb.no and on PGS' web site www.pgs.com.

President & CEO Rune Olav Pedersen and EVP & CFO Gottfred Langseth will host an audio webcast the same day at 9:00 am CEST. To join the audio webcast, copy and paste the link below into your browser, or go to PGS website www.pgs.com.
Audio webcast link: https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/hegnarmedia/20200423_5/

A replay of the audio webcast will be made available on www.pgs.com shortly after.


FOR DETAILS, CONTACT:
Bård Stenberg, SVP IR & Corporate Communication
Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35

****

PGS ASA and its subsidiaries ('PGS' or 'the Company') is a focused marine geophysical company that provides a broad range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation. The Company MultiClient data library is among the largest in the seismic industry, with modern 3D coverage in all significant offshore hydrocarbon provinces of the world. The Company operates on a worldwide basis with headquarters in Oslo, Norway and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo stock exchange (OSE: PGS). For more information on PGS visit www.pgs.com.

--END--

Disclaimer

PGS - Petroleum Geo-Services ASA published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 10:07:18 UTC
PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA-77.92%113
SCHLUMBERGER NV-61.02%18 726
TENARIS-42.53%7 239
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-59.42%6 864
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-67.67%6 027
DIALOG GROUP1.31%3 978
