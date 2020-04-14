Log in
04/08 07:05:02 am
4.274 NOK   -2.86%
02:25aJPMORGAN CHASE : Major Shareholding Disclosure
AQ
02:23aPETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : Q1 2020 Update
PU
02:01aPGS ASA : Q1 2020 Update
AQ
Petroleum Geo Services : Q1 2020 Update

April 14, 2020

April 14, 2020: Oslo, Norway, based on a preliminary review, PGS expects to report Segment* revenues for Q1 2020 of approximately $168 million. Contract revenues ended at $85 million. MultiClient pre-funding revenues were $41 million, from an investment of $68 million, while late sales were $34 million.

All our eight 3D vessels have been in full operation during Q1 2020. MultiClient revenues suffered from the low oil price and delay of sales and governmental processes as a result of Covid-19 and related preventive measures. We have during March seen delays in completion of some ongoing block award processes where specifically pre-funding on one of our ongoing MultiClient surveys is contingent on a final ratification which is delayed to Q2', says President & CEO Rune Olav Pedersen.

PGS routinely releases information about 3D vessel utilization after the end of each quarter.

Summary of vessel utilization:

Approximate allocation of PGS operated 3D towed streamer capacity

Quarter ended
March 31,

Quarter ended December 31,

2020 2019 2019
Contract seismic 47% 29% 55%
MultiClient seismic 43% 38% 24%
Steaming 9% 6% 13%
Yard 1% 0% 4%
Stacked/Standby 0% 27% 4%


The Q1 2020 vessel statistics includes eight vessels. All cold-stacked** vessels are excluded from the statistics.

The Company provides this information based on a preliminary summary of Q1 2020 numbers. The Company has not completed its financial reporting and related consolidation, review and control procedures, including the final review of all sales against the established revenue recognition/cut-off criteria. The estimates provided in this release are therefore subject to change and the Q1 2020 financial statements finally approved and released by the Company may deviate from the information herein.

PGS will release its Q1 2020 financial statements on Thursday April 23, 2020, at approximately 8:00am Central European Summer Time (CEST). A corresponding presentation is scheduled for 09:00am CEST the same day.

*For the purpose of Segment reporting, MultiClient prefunding revenues are recognized on a percentage of completion basis, and the related amortization of MultiClient library is based upon the ratio of aggregate capitalized survey costs to forecasted sales. This differs from IFRS reporting which recognizes revenue from MultiClient prefunding agreements and related amortization at the 'point in time' when the customer receives access to, or delivery of, the finished data. For further description of the principles applied, see details in the 2019 annual report.

**The term 'cold-stacked' is used when a vessel is taken out of operation for an extended period of time. Costs are reduced to a minimum, with the vessel preserved for a long idle time, all or most in-sea seismic equipment removed from the vessel, and typically the Company does not have available crew to operate the vessel.

FOR DETAILS, CONTACT:

Bård Stenberg, SVP IR & Corporate Communication
Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35

***
PGS ASA and its subsidiaries ('PGS' or 'the Company') is a focused marine geophysical company that provides a broad range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation. The Company MultiClient data library is among the largest in the seismic industry, with modern 3D coverage in all significant offshore hydrocarbon provinces of the world. The Company operates on a worldwide basis with headquarters in Oslo, Norway and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo stock exchange (OSE: PGS). For more information on PGS visit www.pgs.com.

***

The information included herein contains certain forward-looking statements that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. These statements are based on various assumptions made by the Company, which are beyond its control and are subject to certain additional risks and uncertainties. The Company is subject to a large number of risk factors including but not limited to the demand for seismic services, the demand for data from our multi-client data library, the attractiveness of our technology, unpredictable changes in governmental regulations affecting our markets and extreme weather conditions. For a further description of other relevant risk factors we refer to our Annual Report for 2019. As a result of these and other risk factors, actual events and our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The reservation is also made that inaccuracies or mistakes may occur in the information given above about current status of the Company or its business. Any reliance on the information above is at the risk of the reader, and PGS disclaims any and all liability in this respect.

--END--

Disclaimer

PGS - Petroleum Geo-Services ASA published this content on 14 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2020 06:22:10 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 841 M
EBIT 2020 68,5 M
Net income 2020 -45,8 M
Debt 2020 944 M
Yield 2020 2,66%
P/E ratio 2020 -4,38x
P/E ratio 2021 -3,00x
EV / Sales2020 1,32x
EV / Sales2021 1,23x
Capitalization 162 M
Chart PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA
Duration : Period :
Petroleum Geo-Services ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 0,94  $
Last Close Price 0,42  $
Spread / Highest target 594%
Spread / Average Target 125%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rune Olav Pedersen President & Chief Executive Officer
Walter Hafslo Qvam Chairman
Rob Adams Executive Vice President-Operations
Gottfred Langseth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anne Grethe Dalane Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA-75.15%160
SCHLUMBERGER NV-60.32%22 141
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-48.15%8 688
TENARIS-40.24%7 732
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-67.92%6 856
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-51.98%4 670
