Petroleum Geo Services : Third Quarter 2019 Results

Highlights Q3 2019

Segment Revenues of $234.2 million, compared to $192.1 million in Q3 2018

Segment EBITDA of $160.2 million, compared to $132.8 million in Q3 2018

Segment EBIT of $38.0 million, compared to a loss of $2.7 million in Q3 2018

Contract revenues of $76.3 million, compared to $34.3 million in Q3 2018

Segment MultiClient pre-funding revenues of $94.9 million, with a corresponding pre-funding level of 125%, compared to $95.7 million and 94% in Q3 2018

MultiClient late sales revenues of $53.9 million, compared to $56.0 million in Q3 2018

Cash flow from operations of $151.9 million, compared to $133.3 million in Q3 2018

Order book of $336 million in Q3 2019, more than a doubling compared to Q3 2018

As reported revenues according to IFRS of $276.5 million and an EBIT of $50.3 million, compared to $163.4 million and an EBIT loss of $10.4 million in Q3 2018

'Our contract revenues more than doubled from Q2 2018 and continue to benefit from an improving market environment. For completed and secured 2019 work, our prices are on average close to 40% higher than the 2018 average.

We used a majority of our Q3 capacity on attractive and well pre-funded MultiClient projects in the North Atlantic region, as well as certain parts of Asia Pacific. Total MultiClient sales in Q3 were in line with our expectations. High sales from surveys in the processing phase contributed to a high pre-funding level in Q3, and brings our pre-funding expectation for the full year to be in the high-end of our targeted range of 80-120%.

Q3 was another quarter with strong utilization, and we experience significantly higher demand, compared to last year. Our order book is up sequentially, and we are confident in achieving good utilization for all eight active vessels during the coming winter season.'

Rune Olav Pedersen,

President and Chief Executive Officer

Outlook

PGS expects the significant cash flow generation among clients and an increase in exploration and production spending, including offshore spending, to contribute to a continuing recovery of the marine seismic market fundamentals. Contract seismic is the activity currently benefitting the most from the improvement, driven by more 4D acquisition and generally higher demand for new proprietary seismic data.

Based on current operational projections, with eight vessels in operation through year-end, and with reference to disclosed risk factors, PGS expects full year 2019 gross cash costs of approximately $575 million.

2019 MultiClient cash investments are expected to be approximately $250 million.

Approximately 50% of 2019 active 3D vessel time is currently expected to be allocated to MultiClient acquisition.

Capital expenditure for 2019 is expected to be approximately $60 million.

The order book totaled $336 million at September 30, 2019 (including $102 million relating to MultiClient). The order book was $300 million at June 30, 2019 and $144 million at September 30, 2018.

Consolidated Key Financial Figures

(In USD millions, except per share data) Quarter ended

September 30, Year to date

September 30, Year ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 2018 Profit and loss numbers Segment Reporting Segment Revenues 234.2 192.1 591.7 589.3 834.5 Segment EBITDA 160.2 132.8 361.9 361.3 515.9 Segment EBIT ex. Impairment and other charges, net 38.0 (2.7) 26.2 (11.7) 36.3 Profit and loss numbers As Reported Revenues 276.5 163.4 598.2 604.5 874.3 EBIT 50.3 (10.4) 0.4 13.0 39.4 Net financial items (12.9) (18.2) (66.7) (56.2) (87.3) Income (loss) before income tax expense 37.4 (28.6) (66.3) (43.3) (47.9) Income tax expense (5.9) (6.8) (16.3) (21.2) (40.0) Net income (loss) to equity holders 31.5 (35.4) (82.6) (64.4) (87.9) Basic earnings per share ($ per share) 0.09 (0.10) (0.24) (0.19) (0.26) Other key numbers As Reported: Net cash provided by operating activities 151.9 133.3 379.5 328.6 445.9 Cash Investment in MultiClient library 75.7 101.9 203.5 236.9 277.1 Capital expenditures (whether paid or not) 10.2 14.1 40.9 26.4 42.5 Total assets 2,262.4 2,397.2 2,262.4 2,397.2 2,384.8 Cash and cash equivalents 36.0 44.4 36.0 44.4 74.5 Net interest bearing debt* 1,015.9 1,149.0 1,015.9 1,149.0 1,109.6 Net interest bearing debt, including lease liabilities following IFRS 16* 1,220.3 1,220.3

*Following implementation of IFRS 16, prior periods are not comparable to September 2019.

A complete version of the Q3 2019 earnings release and earnings presentation can be downloaded from www.newsweb.no and www.pgs.com .

