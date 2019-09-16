Malaysian Petroleum Companies Shares Climb, Outperform Index

By Yantoultra Ngui



KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Shares of major Malaysian petroleum companies climbed in the first day of local trade since the drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil production facilities over the weekend.

Gas-station operator Petronas Dagangan Bhd. (5681.KU) and chemical processing firm Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd. (5183.KU) climbed 2.8% and 3.2%, respectively in early trade, outperforming the benchmark stock index which was up 0.3%.

The companies, units of national oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd. (PET.YY), or Petronas, were among the top 10 gainers on the local bourse.

Markets in Malaysia were closed Monday for a holiday.

Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng told local media Tuesday that Petronas's revenue would increase after the latest surge in crude oil prices.

Hong Leong Investment Bank said in a research note that higher oil prices could be a double-edged sword, anticipating negative sentiment in the broader market, but a rise in select petroleum-company shares in the near term.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com