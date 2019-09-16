Log in
PETRONAS CHEMICALS GROUP BHD

(PCHEM)
Malaysian Petroleum Companies Shares Climb, Outperform Index

09/16/2019

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Shares of major Malaysian petroleum companies climbed in the first day of local trade since the drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil production facilities over the weekend.

Gas-station operator Petronas Dagangan Bhd. (5681.KU) and chemical processing firm Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd. (5183.KU) climbed 2.8% and 3.2%, respectively in early trade, outperforming the benchmark stock index which was up 0.3%.

The companies, units of national oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd. (PET.YY), or Petronas, were among the top 10 gainers on the local bourse.

Markets in Malaysia were closed Monday for a holiday.

Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng told local media Tuesday that Petronas's revenue would increase after the latest surge in crude oil prices.

Hong Leong Investment Bank said in a research note that higher oil prices could be a double-edged sword, anticipating negative sentiment in the broader market, but a rise in select petroleum-company shares in the near term.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

LONDON BRENT OIL -0.07% 68.08 Delayed Quote.11.63%
PETRONAS CHEMICALS GROUP BHD End-of-day quote.
PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD End-of-day quote.
WTI -0.03% 61.91 Delayed Quote.23.74%
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 17 476 M
EBIT 2019 4 082 M
Net income 2019 3 623 M
Finance 2019 10 906 M
Yield 2019 3,21%
P/E ratio 2019 16,3x
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,77x
EV / Sales2020 2,38x
Capitalization 59 280 M
