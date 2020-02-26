PETRONAS CHEMICALS BHD : 4Q Net Profit Plunged 66%

By Chester Tay



Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd. reported a sharp drop in net profit for the fourth quarter due to lower product prices, compressed margins and foreign-exchange losses.

Net profit plunged 66% to 340.0 million ringgit ($80.3 million), the petrochemical-product producer said in a stock-exchange filing Wednesday.

Revenue declined 16% to MYR4.23 billion, it said. The company declared a dividend of MYR0.07 a share.

For the full year, net profit dropped 41% to MYR2.81 billion and revenue fell 16% to MYR16.37 billion, Petronas Chemicals said.

The company said it expects product prices to stabilize in the coming months, though it remains cautious given the market uncertainty caused by the continuing U.S.-China trade dispute and coronavirus epidemic.

