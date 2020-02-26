Log in
PETRONAS CHEMICALS GROUP BHD

PETRONAS CHEMICALS GROUP BHD

(PCHEM)
  Report
News 


PETRONAS CHEMICALS BHD : 4Q Net Profit Plunged 66%

02/26/2020 | 01:21am EST

By Chester Tay

Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd. reported a sharp drop in net profit for the fourth quarter due to lower product prices, compressed margins and foreign-exchange losses.

Net profit plunged 66% to 340.0 million ringgit ($80.3 million), the petrochemical-product producer said in a stock-exchange filing Wednesday.

Revenue declined 16% to MYR4.23 billion, it said. The company declared a dividend of MYR0.07 a share.

For the full year, net profit dropped 41% to MYR2.81 billion and revenue fell 16% to MYR16.37 billion, Petronas Chemicals said.

The company said it expects product prices to stabilize in the coming months, though it remains cautious given the market uncertainty caused by the continuing U.S.-China trade dispute and coronavirus epidemic.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com

Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 16 946 M
EBIT 2019 3 702 M
Net income 2019 3 332 M
Finance 2019 10 770 M
Yield 2019 3,53%
P/E ratio 2019 15,4x
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,39x
EV / Sales2020 2,03x
Capitalization 51 200 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 7,28  MYR
Last Close Price 6,40  MYR
Spread / Highest target 39,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sazali bin Hamzah CEO, MD & Non-Independent Executive Director
Mohamad Arif bin Mahmood Chairman
Rashidah binti Alias Chief Financial Officer
Ch'ng Guan How Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Vimala V. R. Menon Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRONAS CHEMICALS GROUP BHD12 093
AIR LIQUIDE3.92%68 452
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-3.68%64 858
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-20.18%26 568
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-8.47%22 330
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION-0.14%17 939
