Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  PETRONAS Chemicals Group    PCHEM   MYL5183OO008

PETRONAS CHEMICALS GROUP

(PCHEM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petronas Chemicals 1Q Profit Fell 36% as Covid-19 Lowered Product Prices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 02:03am EDT

By Chester Tay

Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd.'s first-quarter net profit dropped 36% compared with the same period a year earlier as product prices declined due to softer demand amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Net profit was 506.0 million ringgit ($116.4 million), on the back of a 5.8% fall in revenue to MYR3.89 billion, the company said in a stock exchange filing Wednesday.

Moving forward, Petronas Chemicals said its olefins and derivatives businesses are expected to see product prices recover marginally toward the end of the year if the Covid-19 pandemic eases and there is an improvement in oil prices.

Management expects the group's fertilizers and methanol businesses to see stable prices into the year's end as fertilizer demand is less affected by the virus.

Petronas Chemicals said methanol demand is projected to improve gradually with the recovery in crude oil prices and an improvement in downstream derivatives demand.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.22% 34.82 Delayed Quote.-49.30%
PETRONAS CHEMICALS GROUP 5.04% 5.84 End-of-day quote.-20.54%
WTI 1.48% 32.076 Delayed Quote.-50.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PETRONAS CHEMICALS GROUP
02:03aPetronas Chemicals 1Q Profit Fell 36% as Covid-19 Lowered Product Prices
DJ
05/19SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : End firmer on virus vaccine hopes; Thailand hits 2-1/2 m..
RE
05/05SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Philippines gains most as Duterte apology boosts Ayala, ..
RE
04/30SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Indonesia leads regional gains on reassuring growth fore..
RE
04/15PETRONAS CHEMICALS : Shares Climb 7.0%
DJ
04/03Malaysia's Petronas cautious over dividend to government as energy prices tan..
RE
03/12PETRONAS CHEMICALS GROUP BERHAD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/09SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Tumble on coronavirus fears, oil price crash
RE
02/26PETRONAS CHEMICALS BHD : 4Q Net Profit Plunged 66%
DJ
02/11Most rise as new virus cases slow; Thailand falls
RE
More news
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2020 17 361 M
EBIT 2020 2 658 M
Net income 2020 2 299 M
Finance 2020 10 696 M
Yield 2020 2,92%
P/E ratio 2020 19,5x
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
EV / Sales2020 2,07x
EV / Sales2021 1,80x
Capitalization 46 720 M
Chart PETRONAS CHEMICALS GROUP
Duration : Period :
PETRONAS Chemicals Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRONAS CHEMICALS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 5,32 MYR
Last Close Price 5,84 MYR
Spread / Highest target 45,5%
Spread / Average Target -8,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sazali bin Hamzah CEO, MD & Non-Independent Executive Director
Mohamad Arif bin Mahmood Chairman
Rashidah binti Alias Chief Financial Officer
Ch'ng Guan How Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Ah Wah Toh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRONAS CHEMICALS GROUP-20.54%10 742
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-12.67%63 473
AIR LIQUIDE-7.05%60 256
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-38.54%19 812
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-14.99%19 707
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION-12.64%16 573
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group