Petronas Chemicals : 1st-Quarter Net Profit Down 24.7% on Lower Revenue

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysia's Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd. (5183.KU) said first-quarter net profit fell 24.7% on lower revenue, higher operating expenditure related to maintenance activities and foreign-exchange losses.

The chemical-processing arm of Malaysia's national oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd., or Petronas, posted a net profit of 802 million ringgit ($191.29 million), compared with MYR1.07 billion a year earlier, according to a stock-exchange filing Friday. Data firm Refinitiv didn't offer a mean estimate for net income in the latest quarter.

Revenue fell 16.6% to MYR4.13 billion from MYR4.95 billion, mainly on lower average selling prices against a backdrop of weaker crude oil prices, and reduced production as plants underwent maintenance, the company said. That trailed the mean estimate of MYR5.05 billion from Refinitiv.

Looking to the current quarter, Petronas Chemicals said it anticipates its olefins and derivatives businesses to perform in line with the latest period, in light of sufficient supply and expected stable demand stemming from the coming holiday season. The company said it also expects its fertilizer and methanol businesses to perform similarly, as supply resumes after plant turnarounds coupled with existing demand from the end-products segments.

"There are also two new methanol-to-olefins plants expected to start up" in the current quarter, Petronas Chemicals said.

Shares ended 2.2% higher at MYR8.82 at the midday break prior to the earnings release.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com