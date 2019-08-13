Petronas Chemicals 2Q Net Profit Fell 22% on Lower Product Prices -- Earnings Review

By Yantoultra Ngui

Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd. (5183.KU), the chemical-processing arm of Malaysian national oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd., or Petronas., reported second-quarter results on Tuesday. Here's what you need to know.

NET PROFIT: Petronas Chemicals posted a net profit of 1.12 billion Malaysia ringgit ($266.6 million) in 2Q, compared with MYR1.44 billion a year earlier. This beat the estimate of MYR972.1 million by S&P Capital Market Intelligence.

REVENUE: Revenue declined 8.4% to MYR4.33 billion from MYR4.73 billion, missing the consensus of MYR5.03 billion by S&P Capital Market Intelligence.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--PLANT UTILIZATION: Petronas Chemicals recorded 100% plant utilization during the quarter, versus 95% in the same period a year earlier. Petronas Chemicals said it will continue to sustain plant utilization at above-industry level.

--PRODUCT PRICES: The firm's fall in revenue was mainly due to lower product prices, it says. Nevertheless, Petronas Chemicals anticipates the prices of olefin, fertilizer and methanol to stabilize next quarter.

--SUPPLY/DEMAND: Weaker demand has also dragged second-quarter earnings. The company said its operations are primarily influenced by global economic conditions. Sustained U.S.-China trade tensions may hurt demand for petrochemical products, analysts say, as companies hold back from making purchases.

