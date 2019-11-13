Petronas Chemicals 3Q Net Profit Declined Sharply on Lower Product Prices -- Earnings Review

By Yi Wei Wong

Petronas Chemicals Group (5183.KU), the chemical-processing arm of Malaysian national oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd. on Wednesday reported that its third-quarter net profit fell 54% on year, due to lower product prices.

NET PROFIT: Third-quarter net profit was 553.0 million ringgit ($133.5 million), which was lower than MYR900.1 million net profit estimated in a FactSet poll. Net profit in the same period last year was MYR1.21 billion.

REVENUE: Revenue in the third-quarter was MYR3.67 billion, lower than the FactSet consensus of MYR4.94 billion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--PLANT UTILIZATION: Petronas Chemicals Group reported that plant utilization was 81% in the third quarter, which was lower than the 100% recorded in the second quarter. However, this was higher than the 79% plant utilization in the same period last year.

--PRODUCT PRICES: Average product prices for Petronas Chemicals Group were lower as crude oil prices declined. Average product prices for olefin, derivatives, fertilizers and methanol, all fell. The company expects prices to stabilize for the aforementioned products in the coming quarter.

--SUPPLY/DEMAND: The company noted softer market demand for olefin, derivatives, fertilizers and methanol.

