PETRONAS CHEMICALS GROUP BHD

PETRONAS CHEMICALS GROUP BHD

(PCHEM)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Petronas Chemicals 3Q Net Profit Declined Sharply on Lower Product Prices -- Earnings Review

0
11/13/2019 | 01:58am EST

By Yi Wei Wong

Petronas Chemicals Group (5183.KU), the chemical-processing arm of Malaysian national oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd. on Wednesday reported that its third-quarter net profit fell 54% on year, due to lower product prices.

NET PROFIT: Third-quarter net profit was 553.0 million ringgit ($133.5 million), which was lower than MYR900.1 million net profit estimated in a FactSet poll. Net profit in the same period last year was MYR1.21 billion.

REVENUE: Revenue in the third-quarter was MYR3.67 billion, lower than the FactSet consensus of MYR4.94 billion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--PLANT UTILIZATION: Petronas Chemicals Group reported that plant utilization was 81% in the third quarter, which was lower than the 100% recorded in the second quarter. However, this was higher than the 79% plant utilization in the same period last year.

--PRODUCT PRICES: Average product prices for Petronas Chemicals Group were lower as crude oil prices declined. Average product prices for olefin, derivatives, fertilizers and methanol, all fell. The company expects prices to stabilize for the aforementioned products in the coming quarter.

--SUPPLY/DEMAND: The company noted softer market demand for olefin, derivatives, fertilizers and methanol.

Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.37% 61.74 Delayed Quote.15.20%
PETRONAS CHEMICALS GROUP BHD End-of-day quote.
WTI -0.18% 56.55 Delayed Quote.25.40%
Latest news on PETRONAS CHEMICALS GROUP B
01:58aPetronas Chemicals 3Q Net Profit Declined Sharply on Lower Product Prices -- ..
DJ
12:46aPetronas Chemicals 3Q Net Profit Fell 54%
DJ
11/12SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most slip on trade uncertainty, new tariff threat
RE
09/16Malaysian Petroleum Companies Shares Climb, Outperform Index
DJ
09/12Tepid as Sino-U.S. trade thaw fails to lift sentiment
RE
08/27PETRONAS CHEMICALS GROUP BHD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/26SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Fall tracking broader sell-off on trade war fears
RE
08/13SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Drop on fragile global sentiment; Singapore cuts growth ..
RE
08/13Petronas Chemicals 2Q Net Profit Fell 22% on Lower Product Prices -- Earnings..
DJ
08/13Petronas Chemicals Group 2Q Earnings Fell 22% on Year
DJ
More news
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 17 445 M
EBIT 2019 4 092 M
Net income 2019 3 619 M
Finance 2019 10 914 M
Yield 2019 3,12%
P/E ratio 2019 16,7x
P/E ratio 2020 15,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,86x
EV / Sales2020 2,46x
Capitalization 60 800 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 7,88  MYR
Last Close Price 7,60  MYR
Spread / Highest target 30,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sazali bin Hamzah CEO, MD & Non-Independent Executive Director
Mohamad Arif bin Mahmood Chairman
Rashidah binti Alias Chief Financial Officer
Ch'ng Guan How Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Vimala V. R. Menon Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRONAS CHEMICALS GROUP BHD14 697
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%71 598
AIR LIQUIDE20.30%62 556
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.16.87%32 361
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP65.99%20 955
NAN YA PLASTICS CORP--.--%19 017
