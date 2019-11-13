Petronas Chemicals 3Q Net Profit Fell 54%

By P.R.Venkat



Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd. (5183.KU) said its third-quarter net profit fell 54% on year mainly due to lower product prices.

Net profit was 553.0 million ringgit ($133.5 million). Revenue was MYR3.67 billion, compared with MYR4.83 billion in the same period a year ago, Petronas Chemicals said Wednesday.

The company said revenue from the olefins and derivatives segment during the third quarter fell l9% on year to MYR7.38 billion as product prices were low, due to a decrease in crude oil prices.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com