PETRONAS CHEMICALS GROUP BHD

PETRONAS CHEMICALS GROUP BHD

(PCHEM)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Petronas Chemicals 3Q Net Profit Fell 54%

0
11/13/2019 | 12:46am EST

By P.R.Venkat

Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd. (5183.KU) said its third-quarter net profit fell 54% on year mainly due to lower product prices.

Net profit was 553.0 million ringgit ($133.5 million). Revenue was MYR3.67 billion, compared with MYR4.83 billion in the same period a year ago, Petronas Chemicals said Wednesday.

The company said revenue from the olefins and derivatives segment during the third quarter fell l9% on year to MYR7.38 billion as product prices were low, due to a decrease in crude oil prices.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.24% 61.82 Delayed Quote.15.20%
PETRONAS CHEMICALS GROUP BHD End-of-day quote.
WTI -0.09% 56.6 Delayed Quote.25.40%
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 17 445 M
EBIT 2019 4 092 M
Net income 2019 3 619 M
Finance 2019 10 914 M
Yield 2019 3,12%
P/E ratio 2019 16,7x
P/E ratio 2020 15,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,86x
EV / Sales2020 2,46x
Capitalization 60 800 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 7,88  MYR
Last Close Price 7,60  MYR
Spread / Highest target 30,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sazali bin Hamzah CEO, MD & Non-Independent Executive Director
Mohamad Arif bin Mahmood Chairman
Rashidah binti Alias Chief Financial Officer
Ch'ng Guan How Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Vimala V. R. Menon Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRONAS CHEMICALS GROUP BHD14 697
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%71 598
AIR LIQUIDE20.30%62 556
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.16.87%32 361
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP65.99%20 955
NAN YA PLASTICS CORP--.--%19 017
Categories
