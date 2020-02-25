Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Petronas Dagangan Berhad    PETDAG   MYL5681OO001

PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD

(PETDAG)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Petronas Dagangan 4Q Net Profit Nearly Tripled

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 07:43pm EST

By Chester Tay

Petronas Dagangan Bhd.'s fourth-quarter net profit almost tripled from a year earlier thanks to higher oil-product prices.

Net profit for the quarter ended Dec. 31 rose to 126.6 million ringgit ($29.9 million), the seller of downstream petroleum products said late Tuesday. That compares with a net profit of MYR46.7 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter, however, declined 1.4% from a year earlier to MYR7.79 billion, dragged by lower average selling prices.

The company declares a dividend of MYR0.40 for the quarter.

For the full year of 2019, net profit dropped 2.4% to MYR829.5 million on higher operating expenses due to advertising and promotion, while revenue grew 0.8% to MYR30.29 billion, thanks to an increase in overall sales volume.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.37% 54.88 Delayed Quote.-13.77%
PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD End-of-day quote.
WTI 0.16% 50.24 Delayed Quote.-12.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD
07:43pPetronas Dagangan 4Q Net Profit Nearly Tripled
DJ
2019Malaysia considering selling stakes in Petronas to provinces - Mahathir
RE
2019Malaysian Petroleum Companies Shares Climb, Outperform Index
DJ
2019PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD : ROVR - Malaysias first mobile refuelling service by P..
AQ
2019Singapore, Malaysian markets bruised by gloomy Chinese data
RE
2018SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : rise, Singapore leads gains
RE
2018Exclusive - Late to teapot party, ExxonMobil breaks with tradition in wooing ..
RE
2017PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD : Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
RE
2017EXCLUSIVE - SHELL TO WITHDRAW FROM I : Iraqi oil officials
RE
2017Malaysia's Petronas Dagangan Agrees to Sell Holdings in Two Philippine Busine..
DJ
More news
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 29 306 M
EBIT 2019 1 222 M
Net income 2019 921 M
Finance 2019 2 723 M
Yield 2019 3,29%
P/E ratio 2019 23,1x
P/E ratio 2020 21,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,63x
EV / Sales2020 0,60x
Capitalization 21 260 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 24,31  MYR
Last Close Price 21,40  MYR
Spread / Highest target 29,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Osman Rani Azrul Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Mohamad Arif bin Mahmood Chairman
Aadrin Bin Azly Chief Operating Officer
Norliwati Binti Abdul Wahab Chief Financial Officer
Mohd Imran M. Ashraf Head-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD5 076
RUBIS-3.20%5 761
AMERIGAS PARTNERS, L.P.23.40%3 235
GIBSON ENERGY INC.5.87%3 022
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-0.52%2 448
ORIENTAL ENERGY CO., LTD.--.--%2 366
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group