Petronas Dagangan 4Q Net Profit Nearly Tripled

By Chester Tay



Petronas Dagangan Bhd.'s fourth-quarter net profit almost tripled from a year earlier thanks to higher oil-product prices.

Net profit for the quarter ended Dec. 31 rose to 126.6 million ringgit ($29.9 million), the seller of downstream petroleum products said late Tuesday. That compares with a net profit of MYR46.7 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter, however, declined 1.4% from a year earlier to MYR7.79 billion, dragged by lower average selling prices.

The company declares a dividend of MYR0.40 for the quarter.

For the full year of 2019, net profit dropped 2.4% to MYR829.5 million on higher operating expenses due to advertising and promotion, while revenue grew 0.8% to MYR30.29 billion, thanks to an increase in overall sales volume.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com