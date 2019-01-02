Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Petronas Dagangan Berhad    PETR   MYL5681OO001

PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD (PETR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
No quotes available
-- MYR   --.--%
2014Malaysia Stocks Slipping on Oil Slide -- Update
DJ
2014Malaysia Stocks Slipping on Oil Slide
DJ
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Singapore, Malaysian markets bruised by gloomy Chinese data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 05:36am CET
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a Singapore Exchange logo at their head office in Singapore

(Reuters) - Singaporean and Malaysian shares sank on Wednesday after disappointing economic data from China, while a rally in real estate stocks drove Philippine and Vietnamese equities higher.

Other Asian markets also fell after a private survey showed that China's factory activity had contracted for the first time in 19 months in December as domestic and export orders continued to weaken.

The news is the latest in a slew of worrying economic data from Southeast Asia's biggest trading partner, reinforcing fears that China's economy is losing more steam amid a bitter trade war with the United States.

Singapore's benchmark index <.STI> shed nearly 1 percent as sentiment was further dampened by preliminary data which showed that the city-state's economy grew 1.6 percent in the fourth quarter from the third on an annualised basis, much slower than expectations.

Shares in industrial conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd were off 1.7 percent, while those in lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp dropped 1.6 percent.

Malaysian equities <.KLSE> also dropped sharply, with a 2.3 percent slide each in Sime Darby Plantation Bhd and gas retailer Petronas Dagangan Bhd pulling the benchmark down 0.86 percent.

Meanwhile, Philippine stocks <.PSI>, which suffered the steepest drop in the region during 2018, rose 0.19 percent, paring gains from a 1 percent surge in early trade.

Philippine heavyweight Ayala Land Inc gained 0.7 percent after losing about 4 percent over the two final weeks of 2018.

"Ayala Land fell a lot last week, so it could be bargain-hunting along with the improved sentiment after President Trump said that talks with China are progressing," said Fio Dejesus, an analyst at RCBC Securities in Manila.

The Sino-U.S. trade spat has dominated headlines in Asian markets and U.S. President Donald Trump's Twitter message that he had a "long and very good call" with his Chinese counterpart about trade issues provided some respite to stocks last week.

The real estate sector also powered gains in Vietnamese shares <.VNI>, with Vingroup JSC rising 5.8 percent and Vincom Retail JSC advancing 2.7 percent.

Thai stocks also rose, with the energy and financial sectors underpinning gains. PTT PCL rose 0.5 percent.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

By Rashmi Ashok
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AYALA LAND, INC. --End-of-day quote.
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.81% 69.58 End-of-day quote.0.00%
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP. LIMITED 0.99% 11.26 End-of-day quote.0.00%
PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD --End-of-day quote.
SIME DARBY PLANTATION BHD --End-of-day quote.
VINCOM RETAIL JSC --End-of-day quote.
VINGROUP JSC --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD
05:36aSingapore, Malaysian markets bruised by gloomy Chinese data
RE
2018SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : rise, Singapore leads gains
RE
2018PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD : Records Improved 1H Performance
AQ
2018Exclusive - Late to teapot party, ExxonMobil breaks with tradition in wooing ..
RE
2018PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD : PDB allocates RM320m to set up 10 new stations and up..
AQ
2017PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD : Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
RE
2017EXCLUSIVE - SHELL TO WITHDRAW FROM I : Iraqi oil officials
RE
2017Malaysia's Petronas Dagangan Agrees to Sell Holdings in Two Philippine Busine..
DJ
2017PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD : to sell Philippines LPG business for $124 million
RE
2017PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD : 4th-Quarter Net Up to MYR261.5 Million Vs. MYR92.1 Mi..
DJ
More news
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2018 27 778 M
EBIT 2018 1 299 M
Net income 2018 1 082 M
Finance 2018 3 366 M
Yield 2018 2,91%
P/E ratio 2018 25,38
P/E ratio 2019 24,35
EV / Sales 2018 0,83x
EV / Sales 2019 0,80x
Capitalization 26 327 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 27,8  MYR
Spread / Average Target 4,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Syed Zainal Abidin bin Syed Mohamed Tahir Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Mohamad Arif bin Mahmood Chairman
Norliwati Binti Abdul Wahab Chief Financial Officer
Vimala V. R. Menon Independent Non-Executive Director
Puan Nuraini binti Ismail Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD6 374
RUBIS-20.52%5 072
SUNOCO LP0.00%2 172
ORIENTAL ENERGY CO., LTD.--.--%1 934
GIBSON ENERGY INC.0.00%1 927
Z ENERGY LTD--.--%1 486
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.