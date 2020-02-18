Petronas Gas Bhd : 4Q Net Profit Surged 61%

By Chester Tay



KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Petronas Gas Bhd's fourth-quarter net profit surged 61% it said Tuesday, attributing the rise in part due to its joint ventures.

Petronas Gas said Tuesday that 4Q net profit came to 485.3 million ringgit ($117.1 million) while revenue dropped 1.1% to MYR1.37 billion.

The state-owned gas company said earnings were boosted by a higher share of profit at its 60%-owned joint venture Kimanis Power Sdn Bhd and its Air Separation Unit in Pengerang.

Petronas Gas said the government's new Incentive-Based Regulation tariffs policy--which dragged on group revenue in 4Q--will negatively affect its transportation and regasification business segments, but both are still expected to contribute to earnings.

The gas-processing segment's performance is expected to remain stable on the back of an income stream supported by phase two of the 20-year Gas Processing Agreement effective, which runs from 2019 until 2023.

For the full year, net profit increased 7.9% to MYR1.94 billion, while revenue declined 0.7% to MYR5.46 billion.

