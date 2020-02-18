Log in
Petronas Gas Bhd : 4Q Net Profit Surged 61%

02/18/2020 | 01:20am EST

By Chester Tay

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Petronas Gas Bhd's fourth-quarter net profit surged 61% it said Tuesday, attributing the rise in part due to its joint ventures.

Petronas Gas said Tuesday that 4Q net profit came to 485.3 million ringgit ($117.1 million) while revenue dropped 1.1% to MYR1.37 billion.

The state-owned gas company said earnings were boosted by a higher share of profit at its 60%-owned joint venture Kimanis Power Sdn Bhd and its Air Separation Unit in Pengerang.

Petronas Gas said the government's new Incentive-Based Regulation tariffs policy--which dragged on group revenue in 4Q--will negatively affect its transportation and regasification business segments, but both are still expected to contribute to earnings.

The gas-processing segment's performance is expected to remain stable on the back of an income stream supported by phase two of the 20-year Gas Processing Agreement effective, which runs from 2019 until 2023.

For the full year, net profit increased 7.9% to MYR1.94 billion, while revenue declined 0.7% to MYR5.46 billion.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com

Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 5 455 M
EBIT 2019 2 436 M
Net income 2019 1 868 M
Finance 2019 826 M
Yield 2019 4,39%
P/E ratio 2019 17,2x
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
EV / Sales2019 5,73x
EV / Sales2020 5,39x
Capitalization 32 095 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 16,90  MYR
Last Close Price 16,22  MYR
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target 4,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kamal Bahrin bin Ahmad Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Adif B. Zulkifli Chairman
Puan Shariza Sharis binti Mohd Yusof Chief Financial Officer
Abdul Halim bin Mohyiddin Independent Non-Executive Director
Habibah binti Abdul Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRONAS GAS BHD7 742
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.7.95%25 419
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED2.73%20 221
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION7.68%14 727
TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.-9.22%9 564
APA GROUP3.33%9 029
