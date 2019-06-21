PetroNeft Resources : Final results 2018

PetroNeft Resources plc

('PetroNeft' or the 'Group' or the 'Company')

2018 Final Results

PetroNeft (AIM: PTR) owner and operator of Licences 61 and 67, Tomsk Oblast, Russian Federation, is pleased to report its final results for the year ended 31 December 2018.

Highlights

· C-4 well at Cheremshanskoye produced about 450 bopd on test

· Gross production at Licence 61 in 2018 was 713,603 barrels of oil or an average of 1,955 bopd

o While this represents a reduction in production it is ahead of expectations due to continued good performance of horizontal wells at South Arbuzovskoye

· 64.2 mmbbls total proved and probable (2P) reserves net to PetroNeft

The information contained in this announcement has been reviewed and verified by Mr. David Sturt, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of PetroNeft

