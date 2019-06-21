Log in
PetroNeft Resources : Final results 2018

06/21/2019 | 02:55am EDT

PetroNeft Resources plc

('PetroNeft' or the 'Group' or the 'Company')

2018 Final Results

PetroNeft (AIM: PTR) owner and operator of Licences 61 and 67, Tomsk Oblast, Russian Federation, is pleased to report its final results for the year ended 31 December 2018.

Highlights

· C-4 well at Cheremshanskoye produced about 450 bopd on test

· Gross production at Licence 61 in 2018 was 713,603 barrels of oil or an average of 1,955 bopd

o While this represents a reduction in production it is ahead of expectations due to continued good performance of horizontal wells at South Arbuzovskoye

· 64.2 mmbbls total proved and probable (2P) reserves net to PetroNeft

2018 Final Results

For further information, contact:

David Sturt, CEO, PetroNeft Resources plc

+971 55 191 9808

John Frain/Brian Garrahy, Davy (NOMAD and Joint Broker)

+353 1 679 6363

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor, Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Broker)

+44 207 523 8000

Joe Heron / Douglas Keatinge, Murray Consultants

+353 1 498 0300

The information contained in this announcement has been reviewed and verified by Mr. David Sturt, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of PetroNeft, for the purposes of the Guidance Note for Mining and Oil & Gas Companies issued by the London Stock Exchange in June 2009. Mr. Sturt holds a B.Sc. Degree in Earth Sciences from Kingston University and an MSc. in Exploration Geophysics from The University of Leeds. He is a member of the Petroleum Exploration Society Great Britain and has over 35 years' experience in oil and gas exploration and development.

Forward Looking Statements

This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to the Group's future prospects, developments and business strategies. Forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as 'believe', 'could', 'envisage', 'potential', 'estimate', 'expect', 'may', 'will' or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions.

The forward-looking statements in this report are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of these financial statements



Disclaimer

Petroneft Resources plc published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2,50 M
EBIT 2018 -4,30 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 3,00 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 5,07x
EV / Sales 2019 4,75x
Capitalization 9,68 M
Managers
NameTitle
Karl D. Johnson Chief Executive Officer & VP-Operations
G. David Golder Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Dowling Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Dennis C. Francis Non-Executive Director
Thomas G. Hickey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRONEFT RESOURCES-20.00%10
CNOOC LTD8.06%72 416
CONOCOPHILLIPS-2.65%67 155
EOG RESOURCES INC.4.86%48 138
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-18.05%36 885
ANADARKO PETROLEUM59.44%35 163
