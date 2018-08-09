PetroNeft Resources : Q2 2018 Production Update

PetroNeft (AIM: PTR), an oil and gas exploration and production company, operating in the Tomsk Oblast, Russian Federation, and 50% owner and operator of Licences 61 and 67, provides an update on oil production at Licence 61 for the second quarter of 2018.
Licence 61 Gross Production
Q2-2018
Q1-2018
Q4-2017
Q3-2017
Q2-2017
FY 2017
FY 2016
FY 2015
Total gross production bbls
183,368
203,114
198,708
192,956
200,208
816,476
990,887
737,655
Gross bopd
2,015
2,257
2,160
2,097
2,200
2,237
2,707
2,021
PetroNeft 50% share bopd
1,008
1,128
1,080
1,049
1,100
1,118
1,354
1,010
Second quarter production includes oil being trucked from the Sibkrayevskoye oil field on winter roads, which ceased in late April.
For further information, please contact:
Dennis Francis, CEO, PetroNeft Resources plc
+1 713 988 2500
Paul Dowling, CFO, PetroNeft Resources plc
+353 1 647 0280
John Frain/Brian Garrahy, Davy (NOMAD and Joint Broker)
+353 1 679 6363
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor, Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Broker)
+44 207 523 8000
Joe Heron / Douglas Keatinge, Murray
+353 1 498 0300
The information contained in this announcement has been reviewed and verified by Mr. Dennis Francis, Director and Chief Executive Officer of PetroNeft, for the purposes of the Guidance Note for Mining and Oil & Gas Companies issued by the London Stock Exchange in June 2009. Mr. Francis holds a B.S. Degree in Geophysical Engineering and a M.S. Degree in Geology from the Colorado School of Mines. He has also graduated from the Harvard University Program for Management Development. He is a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists and the Society of Exploration Geophysicists. He has over 40 years' experience in oil and gas exploration and development.
