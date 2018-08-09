Log in
PETRONEFT RESOURCES PLC (PTR)
  Report  
End-of-day quote  - 08/08
0.01 EUR   0.00%
08:05aPETRONEFT RESOU : Q2 2018 Production Update
PU
08/07PETRONEFT RESOU : Drilling Update
PU
07/12PETRONEFT RESOU : Statement on Media Speculation
PU
PetroNeft Resources : Q2 2018 Production Update

08/09/2018 | 08:05am CEST

PetroNeft Resources plc

('PetroNeft' or the 'Group' or the 'Company')

Quarterly Production Update

PetroNeft (AIM: PTR), an oil and gas exploration and production company, operating in the Tomsk Oblast, Russian Federation, and 50% owner and operator of Licences 61 and 67, provides an update on oil production at Licence 61 for the second quarter of 2018.

Licence 61 Gross Production

Q2-2018

Q1-2018

Q4-2017

Q3-2017

Q2-2017

FY 2017

FY 2016

FY 2015

Total gross production bbls

183,368

203,114

198,708

192,956

200,208

816,476

990,887

737,655

Gross bopd

2,015

2,257

2,160

2,097

2,200

2,237

2,707

2,021

PetroNeft 50% share bopd

1,008

1,128

1,080

1,049

1,100

1,118

1,354

1,010

Second quarter production includes oil being trucked from the Sibkrayevskoye oil field on winter roads, which ceased in late April.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Dennis Francis, CEO, PetroNeft Resources plc

+1 713 988 2500

Paul Dowling, CFO, PetroNeft Resources plc

+353 1 647 0280

John Frain/Brian Garrahy, Davy (NOMAD and Joint Broker)

+353 1 679 6363

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor, Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Broker)

+44 207 523 8000

Joe Heron / Douglas Keatinge, Murray

+353 1 498 0300

The information contained in this announcement has been reviewed and verified by Mr. Dennis Francis, Director and Chief Executive Officer of PetroNeft, for the purposes of the Guidance Note for Mining and Oil & Gas Companies issued by the London Stock Exchange in June 2009. Mr. Francis holds a B.S. Degree in Geophysical Engineering and a M.S. Degree in Geology from the Colorado School of Mines. He has also graduated from the Harvard University Program for Management Development. He is a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists and the Society of Exploration Geophysicists. He has over 40 years' experience in oil and gas exploration and development.

Disclaimer

Petroneft Resources plc published this content on 09 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2018 06:04:01 UTC
