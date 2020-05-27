PetroNor E&P : Publication of Important Information Regarding Shareholder Voting at the Annual General Meeting

Log in
27 May 2020

PetroNor E&P Limited

("PetroNor" or the "Company")

Important Information Regarding Shareholder Voting at the Annual General Meeting

The Explanatory Statement provides additional information on voting at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held at 3.00pm (AWST) on 29 May 2020 at the offices of Steinepreis Paganin, Level 4, 16 Milligan Street, Perth, Western Australia. The Directors have requested that Shareholders and their proxies do not attend the Meeting in person due to the Australian Government's implementation of prohibitions on public gatherings and social distancing measures in light of COVID-19.

Please refer to the attached Explanatory Statementfor further details.

*****

For further information, please contact:

Knut Søvold, Chief Executive Officer

Chris Butler, Group Financial Controller

info@petronorep.com

Angeline Hicks, Company Secretary

Tel: + 61 401 489 883

Media Contacts:

Buchanan

Ben Romney/Chris Judd

Tel: +44 207 466 5000

Disclaimer

Petronor E&P Limited published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 15:57:09 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27,9 M
EBIT 2020 2,81 M
Net income 2020 -4,33 M
Finance 2020 3,72 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -21,4x
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
EV / Sales2020 3,18x
EV / Sales2021 2,31x
Capitalization 92,3 M
Managers
NameTitle
Knut Søvold Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eyas Al-Homouz Non-Executive Chairman
Jens Pace Non-Executive Director
Roger Christian Steinepreis Non-Executive Director
Alexander James Neuling Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRONOR E&P LIMITED-7.94%92
CNOOC LIMITED-31.79%50 907
CONOCOPHILLIPS-32.85%46 833
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-38.59%29 940
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-39.95%21 469
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-38.09%15 451
