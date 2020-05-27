PetroNor E&P : Publication of Important Information Regarding Shareholder Voting at the Annual General Meeting

27 May 2020

PetroNor E&P Limited

("PetroNor" or the "Company")

Important Information Regarding Shareholder Voting at the Annual General Meeting

The Explanatory Statement provides additional information on voting at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held at 3.00pm (AWST) on 29 May 2020 at the offices of Steinepreis Paganin, Level 4, 16 Milligan Street, Perth, Western Australia. The Directors have requested that Shareholders and their proxies do not attend the Meeting in person due to the Australian Government's implementation of prohibitions on public gatherings and social distancing measures in light of COVID-19.

Please refer to the attached Explanatory Statementfor further details.

