PetroNor E&P : Publication of the Interim Financial Report for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2020

29 May 2020
PetroNor E&P Limited
("PetroNor" or the "Company")
Interim Financial Report for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2020
PetroNor E&P Limited (OSE ticker: "PNOR") today releases its unaudited Interim Financial Report for the quarter ended 31 March 2020.
The interim financial report is available here.
*****
For further information, please contact:
Knut Søvold, Chief Executive Officer
Chris Butler, Group Financial Controller
info@petronorep.com
Angeline Hicks, Company Secretary
Tel: + 61 401 489 883
Media Contacts:
Buchanan
Ben Romney/Chris Judd
Tel: +44 207 466 5000
Disclaimer
Petronor E&P Limited published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 10:15:02 UTC