PetroNor E&P : Publication of the Interim Financial Report for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2020

05/29/2020 | 06:16am EDT

29 May 2020

PetroNor E&P Limited

("PetroNor" or the "Company")

Interim Financial Report for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2020

PetroNor E&P Limited (OSE ticker: "PNOR") today releases its unaudited Interim Financial Report for the quarter ended 31 March 2020.

The interim financial report is available here.

*****

For further information, please contact:

Knut Søvold, Chief Executive Officer

Chris Butler, Group Financial Controller

info@petronorep.com

Angeline Hicks, Company Secretary

Tel: + 61 401 489 883

Media Contacts:

Buchanan

Ben Romney/Chris Judd

Tel: +44 207 466 5000

Disclaimer

Petronor E&P Limited published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 10:15:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27,9 M - -
Net income 2020 -4,33 M - -
Net cash 2020 3,72 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -21,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 92,5 M 92,3 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,18x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 99,1%
