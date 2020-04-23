IRC Announcement: Q1 2020 Production Update

23 April 2020

Petropavlovsk PLC

IRC Announcement: Q1 2020 Trading Update

Petropavlovsk PLC (the "Company"), wishes to notify that IRC Limited ("IRC"), a producer and developer of industrial commodities in which the Company is a significant shareholder (31.1%), has today made an announcement regarding its trading activities for Q1 2020. In particular, the Company wishes to highlight that c.US$9.8 million has been paid during the quarter by IRC to Gazprombank as principal repayment and interest. This is in accordance with the repayment schedule for the facility agreements guaranteed by Petropavlovsk.

http://www.ircgroup.com.hk/en/ir_announcements.php.

About Petropavlovsk

With a Premium Listing on the London Stock Exchange, Petropavlovsk (LSE: POG) is a major integrated Russian gold producer with JORC Resources of 20.52Moz Au which include Reserves of 8.21Moz Au.

The Company's key operating mines (Pioneer, Malomir and Albyn) are in the Amur Region in the Russian Far East and the Company has produced a total of c.7.6Moz of gold since operations began in 1994. Petropavlovsk has a strong track record of mine development, expansion and asset optimisation.

The Group recently entered a new era of growth following the successful commissioning and start-up of its flagship asset, the Pressure Oxidation (POX) Hub at Pokrovskiy, which enables the processing of the Company's abundant refractory reserves and resources.

Petropavlovsk is committed to implementing international best practices across all areas of sustainable development and is one of the region's largest employers and contributors to the local economy.

For More Information

Petropavlovsk PLC +44 (0) 20 7201 8900 Patrick Pittaway / Max Zaltsman / Viktoriya Kim TeamIR@petropavlovsk.net Peel Hunt LLP +44 (0) 20 7418 8900 Ross Allister / David McKeown / Alexander Allen Canaccord Genuity Limited +44 (0) 20 7523 8000 Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio Buchanan +44 (0) 20 7466 5000 Bobby Morse / Kelsey Traynor / Ariadna Peretz POG@buchanan.uk.com

