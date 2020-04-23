Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Petropavlovsk PLC    POG   GB0031544546

PETROPAVLOVSK PLC

(POG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IRC Announcement: Q1 2020 Production Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 04:48am EDT

23 April 2020

Petropavlovsk PLC

IRC Announcement: Q1 2020 Trading Update

Petropavlovsk PLC (the "Company"), wishes to notify that IRC Limited ("IRC"), a producer and developer of industrial commodities in which the Company is a significant shareholder (31.1%), has today made an announcement regarding its trading activities for Q1 2020. In particular, the Company wishes to highlight that c.US$9.8 million has been paid during the quarter by IRC to Gazprombank as principal repayment and interest. This is in accordance with the repayment schedule for the facility agreements guaranteed by Petropavlovsk.

The full text of the announcement may be found on the website of IRC at

http://www.ircgroup.com.hk/en/ir_announcements.php.

About Petropavlovsk

With a Premium Listing on the London Stock Exchange, Petropavlovsk (LSE: POG) is a major integrated Russian gold producer with JORC Resources of 20.52Moz Au which include Reserves of 8.21Moz Au.

The Company's key operating mines (Pioneer, Malomir and Albyn) are in the Amur Region in the Russian Far East and the Company has produced a total of c.7.6Moz of gold since operations began in 1994. Petropavlovsk has a strong track record of mine development, expansion and asset optimisation.

The Group recently entered a new era of growth following the successful commissioning and start-up of its flagship asset, the Pressure Oxidation (POX) Hub at Pokrovskiy, which enables the processing of the Company's abundant refractory reserves and resources.

Petropavlovsk is committed to implementing international best practices across all areas of sustainable development and is one of the region's largest employers and contributors to the local economy.

For More Information

Please visit www.petropavlovsk.netor contact:

Petropavlovsk PLC

+44 (0) 20 7201 8900

Patrick Pittaway / Max Zaltsman / Viktoriya Kim

TeamIR@petropavlovsk.net

Peel Hunt LLP

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Ross Allister / David McKeown / Alexander Allen

Canaccord Genuity Limited

+44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio

Buchanan

+44 (0) 20 7466 5000

Bobby Morse / Kelsey Traynor / Ariadna Peretz

POG@buchanan.uk.com

1

Disclaimer

Petropavlovsk plc published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 08:47:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PETROPAVLOVSK PLC
04:48aIRC ANNOUNCEMENT : Q1 2020 Production Update
PU
04/21PETROPAVLOVSK : Update on the Construction of the Pioneer Flotation Plant and Re..
PU
04/21PETROPAVLOVSK : Appointment of NED and Executive Director
PU
04/17PETROPAVLOVSK PLC : - Adjournment of General Meeting Due to Logistical Challenge..
AQ
04/16PETROPAVLOVSK : Adjournment of GM Due to COVID-19
PU
03/27IRC ANNOUNCEMENT : 2019 Annual Results
PU
03/26PETROPAVLOVSK PLC : - Amendment of Option Agreement to Purchase 25% of TEMI LLC
AQ
03/25PETROPAVLOVSK : Amendment of Option Agreement to Purchase 25% of TEMI
PU
03/19PETROPAVLOVSK PLC : - Preliminary Agreement for the Proposed Termination of IRC ..
AQ
03/18PETROPAVLOVSK PLC : - Company Policy and Update on COVID-19
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 707 M
EBIT 2019 82,5 M
Net income 2019 37,7 M
Debt 2019 522 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 25,7x
P/E ratio 2020 6,63x
EV / Sales2019 2,21x
EV / Sales2020 1,49x
Capitalization 1 040 M
Chart PETROPAVLOVSK PLC
Duration : Period :
Petropavlovsk PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROPAVLOVSK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,32  $
Last Close Price 0,31  $
Spread / Highest target 38,7%
Spread / Average Target 3,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Charles Percival Hambro President
Roderic Lyne Non-Executive Chairman
Danila Kotlyarov Chief Financial Officer
Robert John Garton Jenkins Independent Non-Executive Director
James W. Cameron Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROPAVLOVSK PLC100.16%1 040
NEWMONT CORPORATION36.41%49 970
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION45.77%47 212
POLYUS3.22%21 423
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.28.44%16 543
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-12.68%13 587
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group