Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Petropavlovsk PLC    POG   GB0031544546

PETROPAVLOVSK PLC

(POG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IRC Announcement: Q2 2020 Trading Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 03:36am EDT

31 July 2020

Petropavlovsk PLC

IRC Announcement: Q2 2020 Trading Update

Petropavlovsk PLC (the "Company"), wishes to notify that IRC Limited ("IRC"), a producer and developer of industrial commodities in which the Company is a significant shareholder (31.1%), has today made an announcement regarding its trading activities for Q2 2020.

In particular, the Company wishes to highlight that c.US$9.4 million has been paid during the quarter by IRC to Gazprombank as principal repayment and interest. This is in accordance with the repayment schedule for the facility agreements guaranteed by Petropavlovsk.

The full text of the announcement may be found on the website of IRC at http://www.ircgroup.com.hk/en/ir_announcements.php.

About Petropavlovsk

Petropavlovsk PLC (LSE: POG. MOEX: POGR) is a major integrated Russian gold producer with JORC Resources of 21.03Moz Au which include Reserves of 8.46Moz Au. Following its IPO on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) in 2002, Petropavlovsk was promoted to the London Stock Exchange in 2009, where today it is a Premium Listed company and a constituent of the FTSE 250, FTSE 350 and FTSE All Share indices.

The Company's key operating mines (Pioneer, Malomir and Albyn) are in the Amur Region in the Russian Far East. Petropavlovsk has produced a total of c.7.9Moz of gold since operations began in 1994 and has a strong track record of mine development, expansion and asset optimisation.

The Group recently entered a new era of growth following the successful commissioning and start-up of its flagship asset, the Pressure Oxidation (POX) Hub at Pokrovskiy, which enables the processing of the Company's abundant refractory reserves and resources.

Petropavlovsk is one of the region's largest employers and one of the largest contributors to the sustainable development of the local economy.

For more information

Please visit www.petropavlovsk.netor contact:

Petropavlovsk PLC

+44 (0) 20 7201 8900

Patrick Pittaway / Max Zaltsman / Viktoriya Kim

TeamIR@petropavlovsk.net

Peel Hunt LLP

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Ross Allister / David McKeown / Alexander Allen

Canaccord Genuity Limited

+44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio

1

Buchanan

+44 (0) 20 7466 5000

Bobby Morse / Kelsey Traynor / Ariadna Peretz

POG@buchanan.uk.com

2

Disclaimer

Petropavlovsk plc published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 07:35:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PETROPAVLOVSK PLC
03:36aIRC ANNOUNCEMENT : Q2 2020 Trading Update
PU
07/29PETROPAVLOVSK PLC : - Update on the Proposed Appointment of Price water house Co..
AQ
07/24PETROPAVLOVSK PLC : - 2020 Half Year Trading Update
AQ
07/23Earnings boost keeps UK stocks barely above red as virus concerns rage
RE
07/15PETROPAVLOVSK PLC : - Revised Court Order
AQ
07/08PETROPAVLOVSK PLC : - Update of Court Hearing
AQ
07/07PETROPAVLOVSK : Update of Court Hearing
PU
07/07PETROPAVLOVSK PLC : - Outcome of Court Hearing
AQ
07/07PETROPAVLOVSK PLC : - Shareholder Requisition of a General Meeting
AQ
07/03PETROPAVLOVSK PLC : - Interim Court Application Meeting
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 111 M - -
Net income 2020 164 M - -
Net Debt 2020 541 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 649 M 1 638 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,97x
EV / Sales 2021 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 9 080
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart PETROPAVLOVSK PLC
Duration : Period :
Petropavlovsk PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROPAVLOVSK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 0,46 $
Last Close Price 0,50 $
Spread / Highest target 33,0%
Spread / Average Target -7,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alfiya Samokhvalova Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Charles Percival Hambro Non-Executive Chairman
Pavel A. Maslovskiy Chief Operating Officer
Danila Kotlyarov Chief Financial Officer
James W. Cameron Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROPAVLOVSK PLC197.88%1 638
NEWMONT CORPORATION51.12%54 487
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION63.72%52 551
POLYUS129.30%30 309
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.89.36%24 942
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED18.18%21 090
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group