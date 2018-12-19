Log in
PETROPAVLOVSK PLC    POG   GB0031544546

PETROPAVLOVSK PLC (POG)
Petropavlovsk Reduces Guarantee Regarding Loan to IRC

12/19/2018 | 09:35am CET

By Oliver Griffin

Petropavlovsk has reduced its guarantee regarding a loan held by IRC after restructuring the Hong Kong-listed company's debt with Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (1398.HK).

The mining company, which has operations in Russia, served as the guarantor for a loan granted by the Chinese bank to IRC, in which Petropavlovsk owns a 31% stake.

Petropavlovsk in October said it secured a new loan with a Russian bank worth $240 million. On Wednesday, the mining company confirmed Gazprombank (GZPR.RS) will supply the loan to LLC Kimkano-Sutarsky Mining and Beneficiation Plant, a wholly owned subsidiary of IRC.

Following a scheduled repayment by Kimkano-Sutarsky on Dec. 20 in connection with the ICBC Facility, the total amount outstanding will be around $169 million. This is expected to be repaid in full using the new facility.

As a result of the refinancing, Petropavlovsk said its current guarantee in regards to IRC's loan will initially fall from $204 million to $160 million.

The company said it will provide IRC with a further bridging loan worth $27 million at an interest rate of 16% a year. Taken with an existing bridging loan, IRC will owe $57 million to Petropavlovsk.

IRC will also pay the guarantee fee of approximately $6 million it owes to Petropavlovsk.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAZPROMBANK OAO --End-of-day quote.
GOLD 0.09% 1250.468 Delayed Quote.-4.36%
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA -0.37% 5.33 End-of-day quote.-13.71%
IRC LIMITED 0.00% 0.06 End-of-day quote.-77.36%
PETROPAVLOVSK PLC 0.34% 6.0197 Delayed Quote.-23.48%
