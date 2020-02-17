Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 02/17 09:05:55 am
17.4 GBp   +3.57%
08:59aPETROPAVLOVSK : Response to Press Speculation
PU
02/10PETROPAVLOVSK : New Major Shareholder
PU
02/06PETROPAVLOVSK PLC : - Resignation of Non-Executive Director
AQ
Petropavlovsk : Response to Press Speculation

02/17/2020 | 08:59am EST
Regulatory Story
Response to Press Speculation
Released 13:28 17-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 2412D
Petropavlovsk PLC
17 February 2020

17 February 2020

Petropavlovsk PLC

Response to Press Speculation

Petropavlovsk PLC ('Petropavlovsk' or 'the Company') notes the recent press speculation regarding a dual-listing on the Moscow Stock Exchange and can confirm that it has undertaken an analysis of the potential for a secondary listing in Moscow. In this respect, the Company is continuing to review the legal and regulatory framework, although there can be no certainty that any such dual-listing will proceed at this time.

The Company actively considers various strategic options to enhance its market profile and shareholder base. The Company will update shareholders of any developments in line with market rules.

About Petropavlovsk

With a Premium Listing on the London Stock Exchange, Petropavlovsk (LSE: POG) is a major integrated Russian gold producer with JORC Resources of 20.52Moz Au which include Reserves of 8.21Moz Au.

The Company's key operating mines (Pioneer, Malomir and Albyn) are in the Amur Region in the Russian Far East and the Company has produced a total of c.7.6Moz of gold since operations began in 1994. Petropavlovsk has a strong track record of mine development, expansion and asset optimisation.

The Group recently entered a new era of growth following the successful commissioning and start-up of its flagship asset, the Pressure Oxidation (POX) Hub at Pokrovskiy, which enables the processing of the Company's abundant refractory reserves and resources.

Petropavlovsk is committed to implementing international best practices across all areas of sustainable development and is one of the region's largest employers and contributors to the local economy.

For more information

Please visit www.petropavlovsk.netor contact:

Petropavlovsk PLC

Patrick Pittaway / Max Zaltsman / Viktoriya Kim

+44 (0) 20 7201 8900

TeamIR@petropavlovsk.net

Peel Hunt LLP

Ross Allister / David McKeown

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Canaccord Genuity Limited

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio

+44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Buchanan

Bobby Morse / Kelsey Traynor / Ariadna Peretz

+44 (0) 20 7466 5000

POG@buchanan.uk.com


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
SPCZZGMZFNVGGZM
Response to Press Speculation - RNS

Disclaimer

Petropavlovsk plc published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 13:31:07 UTC
