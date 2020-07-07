Petropavlovsk : Update of Court Hearing

7 July 2020

Petropavlovsk PLC ("Petropavlovsk" or the "Company")

Update of Court Hearing

Further to the announcements made by Petropavlovsk on 2 July 2020 and 7 July 2020, a court hearing held yesterday, was adjourned until 14:00 today, 7 July 2020, in respect of an application made by

Everest Alliance Limited ("Everest"), which holds approximately 7.5% of the Company's ordinary shares, that Peter Hambro, Alya Samokhvalova, Angelica Phillips and Johnny Martin Smith (the "Temporary

Directors") were not validly appointed as directors of the Company and therefore should be removed as directors of the Company.

The Judge will announce his decision tomorrow 8 July 2020. The restrictions noted in the Company's announcement of 2 July 2020 and 7 July 2020, namely that the Company and the board are temporarily prevented from holding any board meeting or (in the case of any director) from acting as a director of the Company without giving at least 24 hours' notice in writing to Everest, save in limited circumstances remain. The Company will make a further announcement tomorrow following the judgment.

About Petropavlovsk

Petropavlovsk PLC (LSE: POG. MOEX: POGR) is a major integrated Russian gold producer with JORC Resources of 21.03Moz Au which include Reserves of 8.46Moz Au. Following its IPO on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) in 2002, Petropavlovsk was promoted to the London Stock Exchange in 2009, where today it is a Premium Listed company and a constituent of the FTSE 250, FTSE 350 and FTSE All Share indices.

The Company's key operating mines (Pioneer, Malomir and Albyn) are in the Amur Region in the Russian Far East. Petropavlovsk has produced a total of c.7.8Moz of gold since operations began in 1994 and has a strong track record of mine development, expansion and asset optimisation.

The Group recently entered a new era of growth following the successful commissioning and start-up of its flagship asset, the Pressure Oxidation (POX) Hub at Pokrovskiy, which enables the processing of the Company's abundant refractory reserves and resources.

Petropavlovsk is one of the region's largest employers and one of the largest contributors to the sustainable development of the local economy.

