Petropavlovsk : Update on the Construction of the Pioneer Flotation Plant and Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic

21 April 2020

Petropavlovsk PLC

Update on the Construction of the Pioneer Flotation Plant and Response to the COVID-19

Pandemic

Following an announcement made on the 17 March 2020, Petropavlovsk PLC ("Petropavlovsk" or the "Company" or, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") provides an update on key equipment deliveries in respect of the new flotation plant at Pioneer as well as a further update with regards to the Company's business operation, policies and initiatives towards protecting the health and welfare of its staff in relation to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Pioneer flotation plant construction update

Despite lockdown measures in place, all key equipment items necessary to complete construction of Petropavlovsk's second flotation plant have now arrived in Russia, thus ensuring the project remains on track for Q4 2020 commissioning

Once operating at full capacity, the new flotation plant at Pioneer will double the Group's flotation capacity from 3.6 to 7.2Mtpa

Logistics and sales update

The Company continues to monitor its supply chain and is putting in place all necessary precautions to ensure business continuity

While the Central Bank of Russia has temporarily suspended gold purchases, commercial banks in Russia continue to buy gold bullion and the Company continues to sell gold through Russian commercial banks

The Company also can export gold bullion and confirms that it has the necessary licences in place required to export gold for sale outside of Russia, and that it has shipped gold to the UK and Switzerland in April

Health and safety update

The health and safety of our workers and the local communities within which we operate remains our highest priority during this challenging period.

As of today's date, none of Petropavlovsk's employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

There have been very few cases registered in the Amur region which is a sparsely populated area roughly equivalent in size to France.

Petropavlovsk's mining operations and POX Hub are naturally isolated and away from population centres, and the Group has implemented measures in each operating jurisdiction to meet Government guidelines which are appropriate to the specific needs of each location, including its head offices.

High-level management actions taken include:

An emergency response team has been formed to limit the spread COVID-19 at the Group's Companies. Members of the response team will work in co-operation with local authorities, when and if, required

1