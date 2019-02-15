Log in
PETROPAVLOVSK PLC    POG   GB0031544546

PETROPAVLOVSK PLC

(POG)
My previous session
News 
News

Petropavlovsk Urges Shareholders to Back Loan Guarantees

0
02/15/2019 | 03:19am EST

By Oliver Griffin

Petropavlovsk said Friday that it will act as guarantor for two loans signed by a subsidiary of IRC, which has been agreed with Gazprombank (GZPR.RS) to replace an existing loan from Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (1398.HK).

The mining company said the decision will depend on shareholder approval but added that the board has unanimously agreed to recommend that investors support the proposed guarantees.

Petropavlovsk has a 31% stake in IRC, whose subsidiary Kimkano-Sutarsky Mining and Beneficiation Plant LLC has agreed a loan with Gazprombank worth $240 million.

Mining company Petropavlovsk, which has assets in Russia, is to guarantee the obligations of Kimkano-Sutarsky up to an initial amount of $160 million.

Petropavlovsk said the loan agreements are on much more favorable terms than the loan from ICBC, for which it currently acts as guarantor.

Kimkano-Sutarsky will use the loan from Gazprombank Facility to repay $169 million that is outstanding under the ICBC loan agreement. It will also repay Petropavlovsk the ruble equivalent of $57 million, plus fees, regarding two earlier bridging loans.

A further $6 million will be paid to Petropavlovsk regarding the guarantee the company provided under the ICBC loan.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.22% 1315.46 Delayed Quote.1.98%
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA -2.48% 5.51 End-of-day quote.6.81%
IRC LIMITED 0.00% 0.14 End-of-day quote.197.87%
PETROPAVLOVSK PLC -0.61% 8.17 Delayed Quote.30.06%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 531 M
EBIT 2018 61,5 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 579 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 10,53
P/E ratio 2019 5,27
EV / Sales 2018 1,75x
EV / Sales 2019 1,46x
Capitalization 349 M
Chart PETROPAVLOVSK PLC
Duration : Period :
Petropavlovsk PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROPAVLOVSK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,13 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pavel A. Maslovskiy Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Charles Percival Hambro President
Roderic Lyne Non- Executive Chairman
Dmitry Chekashkin Chief Operating Officer
Alexey Dubynin Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROPAVLOVSK PLC30.06%349
BARRICK GOLD CORP-7.65%22 597
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-4.10%17 636
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED14.59%13 603
POLYUS PAO--.--%10 660
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD0.04%9 841
