Petros Petropoulos AEBE : Q2 2020 Report Release

Group sales decreased by 20.5% to €45.50m (€57.27m at 30.6.2019).
Group EBIDTA decreased by 12.3% to €2.50m (€2.85m at 30.6.2019)
Earnings before income tax decreased by 34.9% to €1.30m (€1.99m at 30.6.2019), while earnings after income tax and minority rights increased by 2.9% to €0.89m (€0.87m at 30.6.2019).
Τhe implications of Covid 19 affected the second quarter of 2020 as well. However the lifting of precautions measures in the beginning of June, led to the recovery of our performance in all sectors we operate.
Total bank borrowing increased by 60.7% to €23.52m (€14.63m at 31.12.2019), net debt was increased also by 3.6% to €6.11m (€5.90 m at 31.12.2019). Cash and cash equivalents increased by 99% to €17.4m as at 30.06.2020 (€ 8.73 m as at 31.12.2019).
Group Solvency (Equity as a percentage of Total Assets without Cash and Cash Equivalents) as at 30 June 2020 was 57%.
Summary Consolidated Profit & Loss Statement (in 000 Euro).
Jan 1- June 30
2020
2019
Sales
45,507
57,272
Gross Profit
8,590
9,687
Other Income
933
931
Administrative, Selling & Marketing Expenses
(7,176)
(7,860)
Other Expenses
(236)
(273)
Operating Profit /(Loss)
2,111
2,485
Net Financial Income (Expenses) and Fx Gain (Loss)
(811)
(487)
Depreciation included in Operating Cost
390
369
Net Profit / (Loss) Before Income Tax
1,300
1,998
Income Tax
(406)
(1,129)
Net Profit (Loss) After Income Tax
894
869
Minority Rights
0
0
Net Profit (Loss) After Income Tax & Minority Rights
894
869
Earnings per Share
0.126
0.123
PETROS PETROPOULOS AEBE
Head Office
Telephone
Telefax Line
E-mail
96-102 Iera Odos
Switchboard 210 - 3499200
Central 210 - 347 3404
ppaebe@petropoulos.com
Post Office Box 41018
122 10 Athens, Greece
Summary Consolidated Balance Sheet (in 000 Euro).
30/6/2020
31/12/2019
Assets
Current Assets
Cash & Securities
17,408
8,736
Accounts Receivable
17,772
18,044
Inventories
27,812
16,021
Other Receivables
2,051
5,492
Non Current Assets
Intangible Assets
350
443
Tangible Assets
13,794
13,673
Long Term Accounts Receivable
296
319
Other Long Term Assets
1,293
1,352
Total
80,776
64,080
Liabilities
Short Term Bank Debt
18,900
8,889
Customer Advances
19,177
11,569
Long Term Bank Debt
4,625
5,750
Other Long Term Liabilities
1,999
1,949
Net Worth
36,075
35,923
Petros Petropoulos AEBE was established in Thessaloniki in 1922. It manufactures, modifies, distributes and supports a wide range of automotive products including automobiles, trucks and buses, generating sets, diesel engines, boats, outboard engines, agricultural, earthmoving and industrial equipment, batteries lubricants and tires. The Company has a leading position in the Greek market in the sectors which it serves.
For further information, please contact Mrs. Athina Tsiagka, tel.:210 3499211.
Petros Petropoulos SA published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 14:41:08 UTC