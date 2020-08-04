Log in
Petros Petropoulos AEBE

PETROS PETROPOULOS AEBE

(PETRO)
Petros Petropoulos AEBE : Q2 2020 Report Release

08/04/2020 | 10:42am EDT

August 4, 2020

Group Financial Report, Second Quarter 2020

Group sales decreased by 20.5% to €45.50m (€57.27m at 30.6.2019).

Group EBIDTA decreased by 12.3% to €2.50m (€2.85m at 30.6.2019)

Earnings before income tax decreased by 34.9% to €1.30m (€1.99m at 30.6.2019), while earnings after income tax and minority rights increased by 2.9% to €0.89m (€0.87m at 30.6.2019).

Τhe implications of Covid 19 affected the second quarter of 2020 as well. However the lifting of precautions measures in the beginning of June, led to the recovery of our performance in all sectors we operate.

Total bank borrowing increased by 60.7% to €23.52m (€14.63m at 31.12.2019), net debt was increased also by 3.6% to €6.11m (€5.90 m at 31.12.2019). Cash and cash equivalents increased by 99% to €17.4m as at 30.06.2020 (€ 8.73 m as at 31.12.2019).

Group Solvency (Equity as a percentage of Total Assets without Cash and Cash Equivalents) as at 30 June 2020 was 57%.

Summary Consolidated Profit & Loss Statement (in 000 Euro).

Jan 1- June 30

2020

2019

Sales

45,507

57,272

Gross Profit

8,590

9,687

Other Income

933

931

Administrative, Selling & Marketing Expenses

(7,176)

(7,860)

Other Expenses

(236)

(273)

Operating Profit /(Loss)

2,111

2,485

Net Financial Income (Expenses) and Fx Gain (Loss)

(811)

(487)

Depreciation included in Operating Cost

390

369

Net Profit / (Loss) Before Income Tax

1,300

1,998

Income Tax

(406)

(1,129)

Net Profit (Loss) After Income Tax

894

869

Minority Rights

0

0

Net Profit (Loss) After Income Tax & Minority Rights

894

869

Earnings per Share

0.126

0.123

PETROS PETROPOULOS AEBE

Head Office

Telephone

Telefax Line

E-mail

96-102 Iera Odos

Switchboard 210 - 3499200

Central 210 - 347 3404

ppaebe@petropoulos.com

Post Office Box 41018

122 10 Athens, Greece

Summary Consolidated Balance Sheet (in 000 Euro).

30/6/2020

31/12/2019

Assets

Current Assets

Cash & Securities

17,408

8,736

Accounts Receivable

17,772

18,044

Inventories

27,812

16,021

Other Receivables

2,051

5,492

Non Current Assets

Intangible Assets

350

443

Tangible Assets

13,794

13,673

Long Term Accounts Receivable

296

319

Other Long Term Assets

1,293

1,352

Total

80,776

64,080

Liabilities

Short Term Bank Debt

18,900

8,889

Customer Advances

19,177

11,569

Long Term Bank Debt

4,625

5,750

Other Long Term Liabilities

1,999

1,949

Net Worth

36,075

35,923

Petros Petropoulos AEBE was established in Thessaloniki in 1922. It manufactures, modifies, distributes and supports a wide range of automotive products including automobiles, trucks and buses, generating sets, diesel engines, boats, outboard engines, agricultural, earthmoving and industrial equipment, batteries lubricants and tires. The Company has a leading position in the Greek market in the sectors which it serves.

For further information, please contact Mrs. Athina Tsiagka, tel.:210 3499211.

Disclaimer

Petros Petropoulos SA published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 14:41:08 UTC
