Petros Petropoulos AEBE : Q2 2020 Report Release

August 4, 2020

Group Financial Report, Second Quarter 2020

Group sales decreased by 20.5% to €45.50m (€57.27m at 30.6.2019).

Group EBIDTA decreased by 12.3% to €2.50m (€2.85m at 30.6.2019)

Earnings before income tax decreased by 34.9% to €1.30m (€1.99m at 30.6.2019), while earnings after income tax and minority rights increased by 2.9% to €0.89m (€0.87m at 30.6.2019).

Τhe implications of Covid 19 affected the second quarter of 2020 as well. However the lifting of precautions measures in the beginning of June, led to the recovery of our performance in all sectors we operate.

Total bank borrowing increased by 60.7% to €23.52m (€14.63m at 31.12.2019), net debt was increased also by 3.6% to €6.11m (€5.90 m at 31.12.2019). Cash and cash equivalents increased by 99% to €17.4m as at 30.06.2020 (€ 8.73 m as at 31.12.2019).

Group Solvency (Equity as a percentage of Total Assets without Cash and Cash Equivalents) as at 30 June 2020 was 57%.

Summary Consolidated Profit & Loss Statement (in 000 Euro).

Jan 1- June 30

2020 2019 Sales 45,507 57,272 Gross Profit 8,590 9,687 Other Income 933 931 Administrative, Selling & Marketing Expenses (7,176) (7,860) Other Expenses (236) (273) Operating Profit /(Loss) 2,111 2,485 Net Financial Income (Expenses) and Fx Gain (Loss) (811) (487) Depreciation included in Operating Cost 390 369 Net Profit / (Loss) Before Income Tax 1,300 1,998 Income Tax (406) (1,129) Net Profit (Loss) After Income Tax 894 869 Minority Rights 0 0 Net Profit (Loss) After Income Tax & Minority Rights 894 869 Earnings per Share 0.126 0.123

PETROS PETROPOULOS AEBE