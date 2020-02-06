PETROSHALE ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF ITS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

CALGARY, ALBERTA, February 6, 2020 - PetroShale Inc. ("PetroShale" or the "Company") (TSXV: PSH,

OTCQX: PSHIF) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has accepted the Company's notice of intention to renew its normal course issuer bid (the "Bid") to purchase for cancellation, from time to time, as the Company considers advisable, up to a maximum of 11,785,163 common shares (the "Common Shares"). The maximum number of Common Shares to be purchased pursuant to the Bid represents approximately 10% of the current public float of outstanding Common Shares. Purchases of Common Shares will be made on the open market through the facilities of the TSXV and alternative trading systems. The price which the Company will pay for any Common Shares purchased by it will be the prevailing market price of the Common Shares on the TSXV at the time of such purchase. The actual number of Common Shares that may be purchased for cancellation and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by the Company.

The Bid will commence on February 10, 2020 and will terminate on February 10, 2021 or such earlier time as the Bid is completed or terminated at the option of the Company. The Company has retained National Bank Financial Inc. ("NBF") as its broker to conduct the normal course issuer bid on its behalf and in connection with the foregoing has entered into an automatic purchase plan with NBF to, if elected by the Company, allow for purchases of Common Shares during the Company's internal blackout periods. Such purchases will be at the discretion of the broker based on parameters established by the Company prior to any blackout period, or any period when it is in possession of material undisclosed information. Outside of these periods, Common Shares will be repurchased in accordance with management's discretion, subject to applicable law.

Under the Company's current normal course issuer bid, which will expire on February 8, 2020, the Company has to date purchased an aggregate of 4,213,000 Common Shares at a weighted average price of $0.5092 per Common Share.

Management of the Company is of the view that at times the trading price of the Common Shares may not fully reflect the underlying value of the Company's business. The ability of the Company to repurchase its Common Shares for cancellation may at times represent an attractive opportunity to enhance the Company's per Common Share metrics and thereby increase the underlying value of the Common Shares for all shareholders. In addition, the Bid may increase liquidity for shareholders who wish to sell their Common Shares.

About PetroShale

PetroShale is an oil company engaged in the acquisition, development and consolidation of interests in the North Dakota Bakken / Three Forks.