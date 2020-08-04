PetroTal Announces Details Regarding Annual General and Special Meeting

Calgary, Alberta and Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2020) - PetroTal Corp. (TSXV: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) ("PetroTal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a management information circular (the "Circular") and other materials in respect of its annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of holders ("Shareholders") of its common shares ("Shares") have been filed on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Meeting will be held solely by means of remote communication by webcast at http://www.gowebcasting.com/10771 and by telephone at Canada/USA Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610 International Toll: +1-604-638-5340 on September 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Calgary time).

At the Meeting, Shareholders will be asked to consider for approval, among other things, a resolution authorizing the Board of Directors, at its discretion, to proceed with a potential consolidation of the Shares on the basis of a ratio of between four and eight pre-consolidation Shares for each one post-consolidation Share (the "Consolidation").

The Consolidation is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and Shareholders at the Meeting. If these approvals are received and the Board of Directors determines to proceed, the Consolidation will occur at a time determined by the Board and announced by a press release of the Company. The Company believes that the Consolidation, if implemented, will promote increased liquidity and reduced volatility in the trading of the Shares.

The Company currently has 814,555,701 issued and outstanding Shares. In the event that the Consolidation is completed, for example, on a four for one basis, the Company would have approximately 203,638,925 Shares outstanding following the Consolidation. In addition, the exercise price and number of Shares issuable upon the exercise of any convertible securities would be proportionally adjusted upon the implementation of the Consolidation.

Further details on the reasoning for the Consolidation and the other matters to be considered at the Meeting are contained in the Circular.

ABOUT PETROTAL

PetroTal is a publicly‐traded, dual‐quoted (TSXV: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) oil and gas development and production company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru. PetroTal's flagship asset is its 100% working interest in Bretana oil field in Peru's Block 95 where oil production was initiated in June 2018, and in early 2020 became the second largest crude oil producer in Peru with more than 10,000 bopd of production. Additionally, the Company has large exploration prospects and is engaged in finding a partner to drill the Osheki prospect in Block 107. The Company's management team has significant experience in developing and exploring for oil in Northern Peru and is led by a Board of Directors that is focused on safely and cost effectively developing the Bretaña oil field.

For further information, please see the Company's website at www.petrotal-corp.com, the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com, or contact:

Douglas Urch

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Durch@PetroTal-Corp.com

T: (713) 609-9101

Manuel Pablo Zuniga-Pflucker

President and Chief Executive Officer

Mzuniga@PetroTal-Corp.com

T: (713) 609-9101

Celicourt Communications

Mark Antelme / Jimmy Lea

petrotal@celicourt.uk

T : 44 (0) 208 434 2643

Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated & Financial Adviser)

James Spinney / Ritchie Balmer

T: 44 (0) 207 409 3494

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Joint Broker)

Callum Stewart / Simon Mensley / Ashton Clanfield

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Auctus Advisors LLP (Joint Broker)

Jonathan Wright / Rupert Holdsworth Hunt / Harry Baker

T: +44 (0) 7711 627449

