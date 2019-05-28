PetroTal Announces First Quarter Financial Results and Operations Update

Calgary, Alberta and Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2019) - PetroTal Corp. (TSXV: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) ("Petrotal" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a summary of its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Selected financial and operational information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements ("Financial Statements") and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three months ended March 31, 2019, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.petrotal-corp.com. Reserves numbers presented herein were derived from an independent reserves report (the "NSAI Report") prepared by Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. ("NSAI") effective December 31, 2018. All figures referred to in this press release are denominated in U.S. dollars.

2019 FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Produced approximately 85,000 barrels of oil during the first quarter

Successfully mobilized the drilling rig to the drilling pad at Bretaña to begin drilling the BN 95-2-2-2XD well in February

Increased the net present value discounted to 10 percent (pre-tax "NPV10") of the Company's proved plus probable ("2P") reserves year over year by 90 percent to $535 million as of December 31, 2018

OPERATIONS UPDATE

The Company continued the initial testing phase at the Bretaña oil field and produced an average of 944 barrels of oil per day ("BOPD") during the quarter. The Company mobilized a drilling rig to the Bretaña field to begin development and appraisal. The Company successfully drilled and completed the BN 95-2XD well in the northern section of the field. As previously reported, the well came online at 2,250 BOPD and over the past 30 days averaged over 2,300 BOPD. The follow up well, BN 95-3H was spud on April 21, 2019 and the Company is currently drilling the horizontal section of the well. The BN 95-3H is being drilled to the offset side of the northern portion of the field and will be completed as a horizontal well in the Vivian formation.

Manolo Zuniga, President and Chief Executive Officer stated:

"The first quarter was all about execution and the team did an excellent job delivering the first well on time and on budget. We continue to drill the third oil producer which will be PetroTal's first horizontal completion. We have a lot to accomplish this year but we are well on the way to hitting the mid-year production target of 5,000 BOPD. And finally, the NSAI Report showed a year over year increase of 90 percent increase in 2P NPV-10 to $535 million; driven mostly by the team recommending using our own produced crude oil for power generation thus reducing operating expenses going forward. We are pleased with the results to date, and we are prepared for what will be a very active middle and second half of the year."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The following table summarizes key financial highlights associated with the Company's financial performance. See the Financial Statements and the MD&A for further details.





To view an enhanced version of this table, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6344/45066_44d56d49c456d929_002full.jpg

ABOUT PETROTAL

PetroTal is a publicly‐traded, dual‐listed (TSXV: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) oil and gas development and production company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru. PetroTal's development asset is the Bretaña oil field in Peru's Block 95 where oil production was initiated in June 2018. Additionally, the Company has large exploration prospects and is engaged in finding a partner to drill the Osheki prospect in Block 107. The Company's management team has significant experience in developing and exploring for oil in Northern Peru and is led by a Board of Directors that is focused on safely and cost effectively developing and exploiting the Bretaña oil field. More information on the Company can be found at www.PetroTal‐Corp.com.

