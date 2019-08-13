Log in
PetroTal Announces Presentation at The Oil and Gas Conference

Calgary, Alberta and Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2019) - PetroTal Corp. (TSXV: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) ("PetroTal" or the "Company"), a development and production company focused on oil assets in Peru, is attending and presenting at The Oil and Gas Conference in Denver, Colorado.

Manolo Zuniga, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present today at 3:30 pm Mountain time. The presentation will be webcast and available at the conference website https://www.theoilandgasconference.com/

The presentation will also be available at the Company's website.

ABOUT PETROTAL

PetroTal is a publicly-traded independent oil and gas development and production company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru. The Company's management team has significant experience in developing oil fields in Northern Peru and is focused on safely and cost effectively developing and exploiting the Bretaña oil field in Block 95 and to continue to evaluate the Osheki prospect in Block 107.

For further information, please contact:

Greg Smith
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Gsmith@Petrotal-Corp.com
T: (713) 609-9101


Manolo Zuniga
President and Chief Executive Officer
Mzuniga@Petrotal-Corp.com
T : (713) 609-9101


Mark Antelme / Henry Lerwill
Celicourt Communications
petrotal@celicourt.uk
T : 44 207 520 9261


James Spinney / Ritchie Balmer / Eric Allan
Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated & Financial Adviser)
T: 44 (0) 207 409 3494

John Prior / Emily Morris / George Price
Numis Securities Limited (Joint Broker)
T: +44 (0) 207 260 1000

Jonathan Wright / Hugh R. Sanderson
GMP FirstEnergy (Joint Broker)
T: +44 (0) 20 7448 0200
http://www.petrotal-corp.com/

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release may contain certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Such statements relate to possible future events, including, but not limited to PetroTal’s business strategy, objectives, strength and focus and the impact of the declaration of commerciality in respect of the Bretana oil field.  All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan”, “estimate”, “potential”, “will”, “should”, “continue”, “may”, “objective” and similar expressions.  In addition, statements relating to expected production, reserves, resources, recovery, costs and valuation are deemed to be forward-looking statements as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions that the reserves and resources described can be profitably produced in the future. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including, but not limited to, expectations and assumptions concerning the ability of existing infrastructure to deliver production and the anticipated capital expenditures associated therewith, reservoir characteristics, recovery factor, exploration upside,  prevailing commodity prices and the actual prices received for PetroTal’s products, the availability and performance of drilling rigs, facilities, pipelines, other oilfield services and skilled labour, royalty regimes and exchange rates, the application of regulatory and licensing requirements, the accuracy of PetroTal’s geological interpretation of its drilling and land opportunities, current legislation, receipt of required regulatory approval, the success of future drilling and development activities, the performance of new wells, the Company’s growth strategy, general economic conditions, availability of required equipment and services and prevailing commodity prices. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of reserve estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses; and health, safety and environmental risks), commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, legal, political and economic instability in Peru, access to transportation routes and markets for the Company’s production, changes in legislation affecting the oil and gas industry and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures. Please refer to the risk factors identified in the Company’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2017 and management’s discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46896


