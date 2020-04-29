PetroTal Postpones Release Date for 2019 Year-End Results

Calgary, Alberta and Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2020) - PetroTal Corp. (TSXV: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) ("PetroTal" or the "Company") advises that, due to the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, it is necessary to delay its 2019 year-end corporate filings, as provided for by Canadian Securities Administrators.

2019 Year-end Filings

The Company, as a result of delays related to access to information from mandatory stay at home orders in Peru, will postpone the filing of its audited consolidated financial statements ("Financial Statements"), management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and annual information form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2019 (inclusive of the reserves disclosure required by National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities) until no later than June 12, 2020, in reliance on the exemption provided in ASC Blanket Order 51-517 Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements (and similar exemptions provided by the other Canadian securities regulators).

Until the Company has filed the Financials Statements, MD&A and AIF, members of the Company's Board, management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

An update on material business developments since the filing of the Company's interim financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the period ended September 30, 2019 is described below, the majority of which have already been disclosed in prior press releases:

Drilled and completed two successful horizontal oil wells as previously disclosed on announcements dated December 16, 2019 and April 21, 2020;

Completed commissioning of the enhanced central production facilities, to bring overall oil production capacity to between 16,000 bopd and 18,000 bopd;

Announced increases to its 2019 year-end reserves evaluation on February 18, 2020;

Oil production updates were announced in press releases dated January 13, 2020, February 18, 2020, February 27, 2020 and April 21, 2020;

On January 21, 2020, PetroTal announced its 2020 Budget which included $99 million of capital expenditures to drill four additional development wells, a water well and additional facilities;

Strengthened its Board of Directors by adding two independent directors, as announced on December 19, 2019;

On December 27, 2019, PetroTal announced a new oil sales contract with PETROPERU S.A. ("Petroperu"), a state-owned company, for oil production from the Bretana oil field. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, all oil sold by PetroTal to Petroperu is priced based on the monthly average reference price of ICE Brent minus US$4.00 per barrel when it enters the pipeline at the Saramuro pump station. When the oil is ultimately sold by Petroperu at the Bayovar port, PetroTal is subject to a valuation adjustment based on the actual price achieved by Petroperu, whether higher or lower as compared to the price received at the time of sale. It can take six to eight months for the oil to reach the Bayovar port, where it can be stored by Petroperu before it effects a sale;

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization characterized the outbreak of a strain of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as a pandemic which has resulted in a series of public health and emergency measures that have been put in place to combat the spread of the virus. The duration and impact of COVID-19 is unknown at this time and it is not possible to reliably estimate the impact that the length and severity of these developments will have on the financial results and condition of the Company in future periods. Significant declines in crude oil spot prices and in stock markets have occurred for various reasons linked to the pandemic and other conditions impacting worldwide oil prices;

PetroTal announced on March 10, 2020 and April 21, 2020 initiatives taken to reduce operating and transportation costs and defer some capex programs to maximize liquidity, and advised of the net operating income (netback) at varying oil prices;

The Company announced its cash position at 2019 year-end and at March 31, 2020, respectively, on January 13, 2020 and April 21, 2020; and

On April 21, 2020, PetroTal announced discussions to establish a credit facility either based on the increased year-end 2019 reserve valuation, or from the recently completed production facilities investment.

ABOUT PETROTAL

PetroTal is a publicly‐traded, dual‐quoted (TSXV: TAL and AIM: PTAL) oil and gas development and production company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru. PetroTal's flagship asset is the Bretaña oil field in Peru's Block 95 where oil production was initiated in June 2018, six months after acquisition. Additionally, the Company has large exploration prospects and is engaged in finding a partner to drill the Osheki prospect in Block 107. The Company's management team has significant experience in developing and exploring for oil in Northern Peru and is led by a Board of Directors that is focused on safely and cost effectively developing the Bretaña oil field. More information on the Company can be found at www.PetroTal‐Corp.com.

